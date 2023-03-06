Three shot and killed in Fish Lake Township

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting deaths of three persons found the morning of Sunday, March 5 in their Fish Lake Township home.

According to a report from the Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the home on Brunswick Road around 8 a.m. Sunday after a family member contacted the agency requesting a welfare check because the family member had not been able to reach the home’s occupants.

When deputies arrived, they located three individuals deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) responded to the scene. Based on what they’ve learned thus far, investigators believe the deaths are not a random incident.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies on the three victims to determine cause and manner of death. The names of the deceased will be released once family notifications are complete.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional updates as the investigation progresses.

UPDATE Tuesday, March 7: The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the three Fish Lake Township residents who were found deceased in their home on Brunswick Road around 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.

• Darrell James Mattson, 73

• Denise Lillian Mattson, 68

• Kirk Patrick Mattson, 47

The medical examiner said all three died of homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds. The weapon used in the shootings was not found at the home.

In addition, a person of interest in the shootings was located deceased at a separate location on Saturday, March 4. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the individual’s cause and manner of death.

That person's name will be released once preliminary autopsy and family notifications are complete.

Investigators working the case continue to believe the Brunswick Road shootings were not a random incident and investigators have found no evidence pointing to an ongoing threat to public safety.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional updates as the investigation progresses.