Open in App
Chisago County, MN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
County News Review

Three shot and killed in Fish Lake Township

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LuVCW_0l8kgsYH00

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting deaths of three persons found the morning of Sunday, March 5 in their Fish Lake Township home.

According to a report from the Sheriff's Office, deputies went to the home on Brunswick Road around 8 a.m. Sunday after a family member contacted the agency requesting a welfare check because the family member had not been able to reach the home’s occupants.

When deputies arrived, they located three individuals deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) responded to the scene. Based on what they’ve learned thus far, investigators believe the deaths are not a random incident.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies on the three victims to determine cause and manner of death. The names of the deceased will be released once family notifications are complete.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional updates as the investigation progresses.

UPDATE Tuesday, March 7: The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the three Fish Lake Township residents who were found deceased in their home on Brunswick Road around 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.

• Darrell James Mattson, 73

• Denise Lillian Mattson, 68

• Kirk Patrick Mattson, 47

The medical examiner said all three died of homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds. The weapon used in the shootings was not found at the home.

In addition, a person of interest in the shootings was located deceased at a separate location on Saturday, March 4. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the individual’s cause and manner of death.

That person's name will be released once preliminary autopsy and family notifications are complete.

Investigators working the case continue to believe the Brunswick Road shootings were not a random incident and investigators have found no evidence pointing to an ongoing threat to public safety.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional updates as the investigation progresses.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chisago County, MN newsLocal Chisago County, MN
Triple homicide under investigation in Chisago County
Cambridge, MN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two Gunshot Victims Found Dead in Suburban Minnesota Home
Andover, MN22 hours ago
4 injured as shooting suspect's stolen car rams into sheriff vehicles, crashes into tree
Minneapolis, MN8 hours ago
Man and woman found shot dead in Anoka County home
Andover, MN1 day ago
Authorities identify Stillwater man fatally shot by police during 'exchange of gunfire'
Stillwater, MN3 days ago
Charges: Oak Park Heights correctional sergeant loses vision after inmate punches her in eye
Oak Park Heights, MN1 day ago
Man dies after being shot in Cub Foods parking lot
Fridley, MN1 day ago
Robbinsdale Police Video Shows No Contact with Khalil Azad
Robbinsdale, MN3 days ago
Police chase ends in crash in Marcy-Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Man shot, killed in Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley
Fridley, MN2 days ago
Woman who died in Minneapolis house fire identified
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Family hopes life springs from Farmington HS senior killed in crash
Farmington, MN21 hours ago
Murder charges filed in Plymouth party shooting
Plymouth, MN2 days ago
Minneapolis man and woman indicted for kidnapping, robbing Uber driver
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Man who used victims’ stolen identities to commit welfare fraud sentenced
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Three arrested following theft at Target in West Saint Paul, Minnesota
West Saint Paul, MN3 days ago
Minnesota Man Shoots Neighbor’s $5000 Puppy In The Head
Otsego, MN3 days ago
Fatal Minnesota Shooting Under Investigation
Plymouth, MN5 days ago
Prescott man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine in Dunn County
Prescott, WI2 days ago
Six Minnesota correctional officers injured in separate assaults
Stillwater, MN3 days ago
Family of slain Brooklyn Park woman rebukes plea bargain offered to teen suspects
Brooklyn Park, MN3 days ago
Fundraiser created for victim of North Branch 'shop fire explosion'
North Branch, MN4 days ago
UPDATE: Deputies Investigating two deaths in Rice Lake Community, 44-year-old man identified
Naytahwaush, MN6 days ago
Guilty Pleas Entered in $1 Million Million Embezzlement Case
Minneapolis, MN23 hours ago
Plymouth parents sentenced to 1 year in workhouse for neglect death of 7-year-old son
Plymouth, MN3 days ago
Juvenile murder plea bargain accepted despite family's protest
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy