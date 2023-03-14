Open in App
Memphis, TN
Sporting News

How long is Ja Morant out? Potential return date, latest updates on Grizzlies star

By Gilbert McGregor,

7 days ago

The Grizzlies are in a crucial stretch of the season without their superstar guard.

Ja Morant, who is coming off his second All-Star appearance, remains away from the team with only 15 games left before the NBA Playoffs. Without Morant, Memphis will try to hold its place in the Western Conference standings.

How long will Morant be out? Here is what we know about the timeline of his potential return to the Grizzlies lineup.

Why is Ja Morant not playing?

Morant was seen displaying a gun on his Instagram Live at a nightclub early on the morning of March 4. In response, NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said the league is investigating the situation.

Morant issued a statement in which he took responsibility for his actions and offered an apology to the franchise, his family and the city of Memphis.

MORE: Jalen Rose sends heartfelt message to Ja Morant

How long will Ja Morant be out?

The NBA announced on March 15 that Morant had been suspended eight games without pay for "conduct detrimental to the league." The games he had previously missed counted toward his suspension, so he will be eligible to return to the team when the Grizzlies face the Mavericks on March 20.

"Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior.

"Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court."

A league investigation determined that Morant didn't own the gun seen in the video or bring the gun to the nightclub. The NBA also didn't conclude that Morant had the gun while traveling with the team or in a team facility.

Grizzlies schedule 2022-23

Date Opponent Time (ET)/Result National
March 15 at Heat 7:30 p.m.
March 17 at Spurs 8 p.m.
March 18 vs. Warriors 8 p.m. NBA TV
March 20 vs. Mavericks 8 p.m. NBA TV
March 22 vs. Rockets 8 p.m.

Ja Morant season stats, highlights

  • 27.1 points per game
  • 8.2 assists per game
  • 6.0 rebounds per game
  • 1.1 steals per game
  • 3.4 turnovers per game
  • 46.3 percent field goal shooting
  • 31.6 percent 3-point field goal shooting

