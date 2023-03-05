Houston plays San Antonio on 5-game home slide

San Antonio Spurs (16-48, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (14-49, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -2.5; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays San Antonio looking to stop its five-game home skid.

The Rockets are 2-9 against the rest of their division. Houston is eighth in the Western Conference with 53.7 points per game in the paint led by Alperen Sengun averaging 10.8.

The Spurs have gone 6-33 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 5-17 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Rockets won 122-110 in the last matchup on March 5. Tari Eason led the Rockets with 20 points, and Devonte’ Graham led the Spurs with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green is scoring 21.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Rockets. Sengun is averaging 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the past 10 games for Houston.

Keldon Johnson is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Spurs. Malaki Branham is averaging 12.1 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 109.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points per game.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 109.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: day to day (ankle).

Spurs: Malaki Branham: day to day (back), Doug McDermott: day to day (thumb), Romeo Langford: day to day (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee), Keldon Johnson: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.