Oregon will lift mask requirement for health care settings April 3

Workers, patients and visitors in health care settings in Oregon will no longer be required to wear masks to protect against COVID-19, starting April 3.

The Oregon Health Authority made the announcement March 3: The state agency is rescinding provisions in Oregon administrative rules that, since the start of the pandemic, have required workers in health care settings — such as hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, counseling offices, school-based health centers, and complementary and alternative medicine locations — to wear masks.

The requirement has been in effect since August 2021.

In addition, an executive order that gave hospitals flexibility to respond to a surge in respiratory infections — including COVID-19, RSV and influenza — that expired on March 6.

Other states, including Washington, are moving this direction, according to the Health Authority.

Lifting the health care mask requirement stems from data in recent weeks that have shown overall decreases in circulation of the three respiratory pathogens that triggered a surge in visits to hospital emergency departments and intensive care units last fall, according to Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist. He said that, as of March 3:

COVID-19 test positivity is at 10% and is expected to continue dropping.Influenza test positivity is at 1.2%.RSV test positivity is at 1.6% for one class of testing and 3.5% for another.

Announcing the end of the mask requirement now gives the health care system, local public health authorities and other health partners time to prepare for the change, according to the Health Authority. That includes adjusting policies, training and procedures that ensure patient safety and access to health care.

It also gives members of the public, particularly populations at increased risk of severe disease — communities of color, tribal communities, rural communities, lower-income communities, those with underlying medical conditions, seniors and parents of vulnerable infants — a chance to plan health care visits and protective measures.

People at higher risk for severe disease, or who live with someone at higher risk, should still consider wearing masks in health care or any settings, the agency added.

Some health care settings may continue to require masks even after the requirement is lifted.

Masks remain an effective way to reduce transmission of respiratory viruses, the agency added, and Oregonians are strongly encouraged to stay up to date with vaccinations and boosters.