ODOT report: State’s bridges continue structural decline

The condition of Oregon’s bridges continues to decline, according to a new report from the state Department of Transportation.

Last year, the percentage of bridges in the state that were considered “distressed” hit a 10-year high. Structures with that designation frequently face restrictions on the weight of crossing vehicles.

Bert Hartman, managing engineer of ODOT’s Oregon Bridge Program, said older bridges weren’t designed for newer, heavier vehicles like modern fire trucks, although the agency does regular inspections to determine if the structures are safe for public use.

Hartman added that the Scottsburg Bridge in Douglas County was the only bridge replaced in 2022 and that rate of replacement is too slow to keep bridges below their recommended 100-year lifespan.

“My parents, their generation, built a system,” he said. “I’ve had it to use for myself my whole life, taking it for granted. But that next generation, they’re not going to have that luxury.”

Hartman said the state needs to replace aging bridges more quickly. At its current pace, ODOT estimates that existing bridges would need to continue functioning for 900 years.

However, he added, the Oregon Bridge Program lacks sustainable long-term funding. Eugene City Engineer Jenifer Willer agreed, adding that inflation has made repairs exponentially more expensive. She added, however, that Eugene is pursuing multiple maintenance projects in order to keep traffic moving safely.