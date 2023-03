wevv.com

State trooper struck, killed during high-speed pursuit By Lizzie Kaboski lizzie.kaboski@nwi.com; 219-743-7690, 4 days ago

By Lizzie Kaboski lizzie.kaboski@nwi.com; 219-743-7690, 4 days ago

AUBURN — A 15-year veteran with Indiana State Police was killed in a crash Friday night after he was struck by a driver evading police ...