Open in App
Us Weekly

All American’s Monet Mazur: Inside A Day in My Life!

By Kat Pettibone,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Uqla_0l8OYbIY00

The All American girl! Monet Mazur exclusively took Us Weekly with her through a day in her life as she balances work, motherhood and staying healthy.

For the CW star, 46, it’s all about kicking off each morning right — with a heated workout at CorePower Yoga. “It’s a game changer,” she tells Us . “My brain and body just function on a whole different level after.”

Being her best self is something Mazur needs these days while working on season 5 of her series All American . The sports-centered drama follows standout athlete Spencer James ( Daniel Ezra ) as he tries to balance his lives in Crenshaw and Beverly Hills. Over the years, the show has reached beyond football to touch on more serious topics including violence, relationships and racism. In fall 2022, it was named the No. 1 series on The CW in key demographics.

This season, the story centers around the loss of Billy Baker ( Taye Diggs ), who tragically dies after trying to save a student following a bus crash. Mazur portrays Billy's wife, Laura Baker — and has had to bring her A-game to set in order to work through the difficult material.

"The last few episodes have been heavy to film ," the Stoned actress explains. “We said goodbye to a beloved character. This was an emotional moment for me.”

All American isn’t the only thing on Mazur’s plate. She’s also working hard on editing a new project for an upcoming docuseries — and spending time as much time as she can with her two children before 17-year-old son Marlon heads to college in London this fall.

“I am grasping onto him to hangout with me and squeeze in every last minute with him while I still can,” the Good Guys alum, who also shares son Luciano Cy, 12, with ex-husband Alex de Rakoff, tells Us .

All American airs on The CW Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!

Scroll down to see what a typical day in Mazur’s life looks like:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Girl who went missing from a mall in 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA8 hours ago
Priscilla Presley Makes Her Red Carpet Return Nearly 2 Months After Daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Everything We Know About ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13: Cast Departures, Group Trips and More
Beverly Hills, CA7 hours ago
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Seemingly Share a Kiss After Group Outing With Friends
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy