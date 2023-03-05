Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal

By Glenn Erby,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clxC5_0l8NPXxy00

The Eagles are set for a major retool this offseason. and with All-Pro quarterback, Jalen Hurts set to sign a massive contract extension, some big-name defenders could be on the move to really greener pastures.

The Birds have 9 key contributors on defense set to hit free agency, and stars like Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, James Bradberry, Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson could all cash-out money on the open market.

According to Zach Berman of The Athletic, Philadelphia could be on the verge of losing Gardner-Johnson to a huge deal on the open market.

The Eagles will have a list of headliners signing elsewhere in two weeks. General manager Howie Roseman has actually been transparent about this reality in his public statements. It doesn’t mean they won’t try to keep some of their top free agents — you’ll find those who speculate Philadelphia will be aggressive trying to keep Hargrave and Gardner-Johnson — but the way the Eagles are banking on 2024 compensatory picks shows they’re resigned to the reality that they won’t re-sign top free agents.

Look for Hargrave, Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry and Isaac Seumalo to all sign deals that put them at or near the top of their positions and give the Eagles a favorable spot for the compensatory pick formula.

Those compensatory picks won’t be available until April 2024 and you’ll likely see an Eagles team that’s explosive on offense and forced to win a majority of their games next season by outscoring opponents.

Reed Blankenship’s performance as a rookie offers some cushion heading into next season, but Philadelphia realistically could draft a cornerback and safety in next month’s draft.

