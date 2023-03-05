This Coop memory foam mattress topper is my secret to a dreamy night's sleep

My current mattress is fine. It's a box spring bed that was provided to me by my landlord, and I've been sleeping on it for about a year now. I had nothing to complain about, but there was nothing special about it either. I usually sleep just fine, too. But what good comes from being fine? As someone who always strives to do the most, if there's a chance to get a better bed and better sleep, I will.

After trying out its much-loved memory foam pillows, I had a feeling about just how comfy the Coop retreat mattress topper would be. Filled with the same cross-cut Oomph memory foam and microfiber blend — which I found to be great for my home allergies — at five inches thick, it's a super soft pillow-top option guaranteed to up comfort levels. The first night may seem a little lumpy, but trust me, after this fancy foam has molded to your body, it'll feel like sleeping on a cloud.

If you're needing a brand-new mattress, I can't say it'll totally transform it (there are other mattress toppers for that) but it will do wonders if you're not overly satisfied with your current set-up like I was. This Coop Retreat Mattress Topper is my secret to a night of dreamy sleep.

TDLR: What I thought of the Coop Retreat mattress topper

I've tested a few mattress toppers in my time, but this one caught me by surprise. I'm not a memory foam lover, per se, and didn't think I would get along with this plush-top option. It's pretty squishy, and as a side sleeper, my body prefers a firmer sleep surface. The super puffy pillow top took a few nights to get used to, and it felt a little lumpy to begin with.

Now that I'm accustomed to this dreamy AF fabric, I can't wait to dive into bed every evening. It perfectly upped the comfort levels of my standard medium-firm mattress, and I'd recommend it to any renter who wants something cozier than the bed that came with their apartment. It's not thick enough to act as a replacement mattress, especially if your current sleep surface is sinking or you have springs poking out, but I was very impressed with the box construction comfort.

And it's nice knowing that Coop products are free from chemicals and meet rigorous product safety standards, with CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold certifications. This topper is also completely organic, made with 100% virgin memory foam. The annoying thing? You can't put this topper in the washer. If you're a fake tan wearer, expect stains.

Testing the mattress topper

The techy stuff

Type: Memory foam

Memory foam Material: Cover: 100% brushed soft microfiber / Fill: hypoallergenic, non-toxic blend of cross-cut virgin memory foam and microfiber

Cover: 100% brushed soft microfiber / Fill: hypoallergenic, non-toxic blend of cross-cut virgin memory foam and microfiber Firmness: Medium-soft

Medium-soft Thickness: 5 inches

5 inches Sizes: Queen: 58x78 inches, King: 74x79 inches

Queen: 58x78 inches, King: 74x79 inches Cost: $299

$299 Care: Spot clean only

Unboxing and first impressions

I LOVE LOVE LOVE the carry bag this topper comes in. It may have been heavy, but it's pretty easy to carry thanks to the handles. The cute peach-colored tote can be chucked over your shoulder. Think of it as your new gym, sorry *bedding* bag. After unzipping the side, I was greeted with a little card with everything I needed to know about the Coop retreat mattress topper, but also with a lot of plastic.

Yup, I pulled out the topper that was tightly rolled into a burrito, to find it wrapped (more than once over) in thick, non-recyclable plastic packaging. Having tested a few toppers and lots of other bedding items that have come delivered in eco-friendly cardboard packaging, I have to admit, I was disappointed. So much so, I had to take a pic of it.

I laid out the topper on my bed before putting it on, just to get a feel of it. Initially skeptical, as a non-memory foam lover, I had to push around the filling of each quilt to flatten out any lumps that had formed from it being stored. Being accustomed to a flat surfaced mattress, I did question whether I would feel each baffle box construction as I slept, and wondered if it might bunch as I tossed and turned in the night.

I added my deep fitted sheet on top (you'll want to make sure you have a deep pocket sheet) and could see the foam quilts beneath. It also made my bed look pretty huge! I have my Coop Exhale Duvet on top, too, which is a down alternative and gives the look and feel of a thick feather-filled comforter.

What's the Coop mattress topper like to sleep on?

Next-level comfort: The first night, I have to admit, took a little getting used to — but not in a bad way. It felt plush and cozy, not what I was used to. In fact, you could say it was a sort of The Princess and the Pea moment, where I climbed atop my bed that was now 5 inches thicker now and rolled around trying to figure out what was wrong with it.

Nothing, of course. It was actually a whole lot better. So soft and comfortable, the foam adapted to my body to the point where my joints were cradled, cushioned, and supported. I sleep on my side and sometimes suffer from knee aches where my legs overlap. But the small pockets of plush helped. I also had a few of my friends and my boyfriend give their thoughts when they stayed over. My friend, who sleeps on her back enjoyed the cloud-like cushioning, and I had to LITERALLY drag my boyfriend out of bed in the morning. But let's face it, boys tend to be quite easily impressed when it comes to these things.

Breathability and cooling: Fellow sweaty sleepers, hear me out. It's true, I get hot at night — you certainly wouldn't catch me wearing long sleeves and long pants to bed. And memory foam is known for generating a bit of heat. If you've tried memory foam before, you'll know it's generally not that breathable.

Enter: the Coop retreat mattress topper. The cross-cut foam blended with microfiber promotes superior airflow, unlike other solid or shredded memory foam toppers. I didn't overheat, but admittedly, the sheer thickness of the topper did make it cozier. Paired with my best breezy linen sheets and a cool-to-the-touch silk pillowcase , I had a great night tof sweat-free sleep.

Is the Coop retreat topper for you?

If you're new to the memory foam game — or not — and are wanting to make your rental bed a whole lot comfier, then there's no reason not to go and get yourself the Coop retreat mattress topper right now. It's cozy, thick, and pretty luxe for the price. Yes, you can literally get a cloud-like bed (and I'm not talking about the bed frame ) for under $300. This may be more expensive than other mattress toppers out there, but it would cost so much more to get yourself a new pocket sprung or bed-in-a-box mattress and a frame to go with it. Plus, you can't put a price on wellness.

Even if you've just invested in the mattress of your dreams (congrats!), this mattress topper would work for you. It's easy to go wrong when choosing a mattress , and it may take time to adjust. Adding a topper can get your bed feeling as firm or as soft as you want and will make your money go further. This isn't the topper for you if you're needing to practically replace your current mattress that is way past its sleep-by date, as it's too plush to perform as a super supportive surface.

If that's what you're after, or you think there might be a better topper out there for you, here are a few options:

Real Homes' review process

There's much more to how we test mattresses and toppers ICYWW, but for a brief overview, our testers are required to sleep on their bed with the new product for a minimum of three to four weeks before reaching their verdict, testing the topper according to a strict brief. This allows for Real Homes to compare and contrast their mattress topper experiences to find the best product. During the review, we will pay close attention to comfort, support, cost, and how it lives up to claims.