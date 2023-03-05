Elyria
Change location
See more from this location?
Elyria, OH
Chronicle-Telegram
High school wrestling: Elyria's Kaiyon McKinney sees hard work pay off in Division I district title
By Shaun Bennett The Chronicle-Telegram,4 days ago
By Shaun Bennett The Chronicle-Telegram,4 days ago
PERRYSBURG — Elyria sophomore Kaiyon McKinney already had an arsenal of wrestling technique. He also had plenty of postseason experience after finishing on the state...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0