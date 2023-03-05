Woman shot in Shockoe Bottom in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the Shockoe Bottom area of Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of North 17th Street and East Broad Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.

When they got there, the officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.

