Irvine
Change location
See more from this location?
Irvine, CA
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Hemet ends Crean Lutheran’s hopes for regional title with two second half goals
By Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone,4 days ago
By Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone,4 days ago
Crean Lutheran players hold the regional runner-up trophy after Saturday’s match. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, Ted Rigoni, John Luciano and Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0