Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Commanders QB Carson Wentz determined to continue NFL career

By Bryan Manning,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zubq_0l8Jz2Zu00

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz wants to continue playing. That, on the surface, is not a surprise. But when you consider Wentz would be playing on his fourth NFL team in four seasons and this time, not as the unquestioned starting quarterback, some are surprised.

The Commanders released Wentz last week, ending his time in Washington after just one season. He played in eight games, making seven starts, completing 62% of his passes for 1,755 yards, with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

This is after the Indianapolis Colts dumped Wentz after one season.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, that hasn’t deterred Wentz from forging ahead in his NFL career. Rapoport stated that Wentz is “determined to continue playing and is open to various roles that can help a team.”

Let’s break this down. Wentz is saying that he understands his days as a starter are done, and if he wants to keep playing, he’ll be a backup.

Being a backup is not a bad gig. Wentz is only 30, and if he was a backup for the next 6-8 years, he’d continue to make good money and take far fewer hits. Some wondered if the former No. 2 overall pick could accept such a role.

This is a smart move for Wentz. Put out there that you still want to play ahead of free agency and are open to being a backup. Wentz is likely to land somewhere, ideally with a stellar starting quarterback like the Kansas City Chiefs have in Patrick Mahomes.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Aaron Rodgers ‘open’ to joining 1 AFC team
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Aaron Rodgers' Next Team
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Chiefs Owner’s daughter Gracie Hunt wore 6-inch Heels for her spectacular entry to 53rd Annual NFL Awards glorifying Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City, MO8 days ago
Is Travis Kelce Chiefs’ most eligible bachelor? Meet 2 women who tried to catch him
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share new family portraits with kids
Kansas City, MO15 days ago
Breaking: Jets, Ravens Have Agreed To Notable Trade
Baltimore, MD8 hours ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Breaking: Ravens Reach Decision On Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Kirk Cousins Will Demand an Enormous Contract in 2023
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
The 2 Moves to Easily Eliminate All The Vikings’ Salary Cap Debt
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO28 days ago
Panthers reportedly 'seriously interested' in only 3 QBs from 2023 draft
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
NFL Insider Believes Two Eagles Stars Will Sign Elsewhere
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Vikings receive one compensatory draft pick for the 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NFL officially announces assigned compensatory picks, Browns get 98th pick
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy