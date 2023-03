theaviationgeekclub.com

US Navy Test Pilot tells the story of the F-14 Tomcat Fatal Flat Spin Mode That Was Never Supposed to Happen By Dario Leone, 4 days ago

‘Within seconds the F-14 Tomcat rotation rate shot up to 180deg/sec and g forces reached 7.8g eyeballs-out! My head was slammed against the instrument panel ...