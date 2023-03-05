Open in App
Boston, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JJ Redick responds to Dominique Wilkins about his critique of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird

By Celtics Wire,

4 days ago
(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)

Whether by accident or design, former NBAer and current host of the “Old Man and the Three” podcast JJ Redick has found himself embroiled in debates about the quality of play by players from the earlier generations of the league.

After the kerfuffle caused by his words about Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy, in which Redick was lambasted by a host of veterans, the former 76er waded into a new debate about Larry Bird’s shooting.

Former Celtic Dominique Wilkins became the latest such elder stateman of the Association to challenge Redick’s characterization of the Hick From French Lick, which the podcast host then prepared a video response we have embedded below for your benefit.

Take a look at the clip to hear for yourself what Redick has to say about Wilkins, Bird and NBA history.

