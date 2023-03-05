Open in App
Boston, MA
Why Derrick White is the Boston Celtics' non-superstar X-factor player

By Justin Quinn,

4 days ago
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Every team in the NBA that has designs on winning a championship doesn’t just need star power. They also need to find contributors who add value on the court in ways not always obvious to the untrained eye.

The host of The Athletic’s “Game Theory” podcast, Sam Vecenie, with guest Mark Schindler recently put together a video identifying the Celtics’ non-superstar X-factor player. One could easily make the case it is Marcus Smart for Boston, but Vecenie makes a compelling case instead for reserve guard Derrick White.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear why he believes this to be the case, and see if you agree.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

