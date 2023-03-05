Shiffrin misses out in super-G, still chasing 86th win

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin was in third place after the top 20 starters at a World Cup super-G Sunday as the American skier missed out on a record-tying 86th career victory.

Shiffrin trailed leader Sofia Goggia of Italy by 0.29 seconds. Jasmine Flury of Switzerland was 0.10 seconds back in second.

Low clouds caused flat light and snowfall slowed most of the later starters.

“It’s slow with the snow on the flat part,” Shiffrin said. “But I also felt very strong down there pushing the limits, so I'm super happy with my run, actually, no matter what happens.”

The race was interrupted after Alice Robinson crashed and slid into the safety nets on a tricky passage near the end of her run but the New Zealand racer appeared unhurt.

Shiffrin needs one victory to match Ingemar Stenmark ’s total on the all-time overall winners list – between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn in January. Vonn had 82 wins when she retired in 2019.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports