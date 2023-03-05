Rome Police: 21-year-man charged with murder following shooting of Woodstock woman

Rome Police has charged Ellis G. Marrs, 21, with murder. Source: Floyd County Jail

A Woodstock woman is dead following a shooting off Shadowbrook Drive in Rome late Saturday and a homicide investigation is continuing, according to Rome police.

The victim, 51 years old, had not been identified as of early Monday. Her body was being sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy, an RPD release states.

Police have charged Ellis Geoffery Marrs, 21, of 3 Shadowbrook Drive, with murder and he remained in the Floyd County Jail early Monday. Additional charges are pending the results of the continuing investigation.

An update from Lt. John S. Walters Sr. of the Criminal Investigations Unit shows:

On March 4, at 10:52 p.m., a shots fired call was reported outside the house on Shadowbrook Drive in the Woodfin subdivision off Chulio Road.

Investigators determined a domestic altercation occurred between a male and the victim. The altercation then developed to include other members of the household and it resulted in the victim sustaining a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by the Floyd County coroner’s office. The victim will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab awaiting an autopsy.

Marrs was booked into the Floyd County Jail early Sunday.

It was the second fatal shooting in four weeks in Rome. On Feb. 4, an Aragon man was killed outside a Park Homes apartment on Reservoir Street off Turner McCall Boulevard.

The victim, Samuel Franklin Jr., was found lying outside the building with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Floyd.

That incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the RPD Criminal Investigation Division or Investigator Kyle York at 706-238-5127 or kyork@romepolice.com.