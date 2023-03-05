fireapparatusmagazine.com

Sioux Center (IA) Approves $1.1M Quint Fire Truck Purchase By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors, 4 days ago

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors, 4 days ago

A new fire truck will be ordered for the Sioux Center Fire Department, but it may not arrive until July 2025, nwestiowa.com reported. The Sioux ...