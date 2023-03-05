Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Bixby girls bounce back to make berths at 6A state

By Mike Moguin

SAPULPA - After losing their respective area title games two nights earlier, Tulsa Booker T. Washington and Bixby rebounded with sound wins in the consolation finals of the Class 6A girls area tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams were dominant with high-scoring offense while each limited the opposition on defense as each team will take part in next week's 6A state tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Lady Hornets (20-6) were led by 6-foot sophomore Marcayla Johnson, who produced a 21-point effort, in a 25-point win against Sand Springs.

Hailey Jackson, a 6-foot senior, led the Lady Sandites (18-9) with 22 points.

BTW, ranked first in the final 6A East poll by the OSSAA, had been upset by Broken Arrow Thursday night.

The Lady Spartans (19-8) were led by senior Alyssa Nielsen’s 25-point effort. Fellow seniors Gentry Baldwin and Gracy Wernli also landed in double figures with 13 and 12, respectively.

Alison Kraeer, a 5-9 sophomore, led Choctaw (17-9) with 12 points.

The Lady Spartans came out determined after falling to Norman Thursday night.

BTW 63, Sand Springs 38

The Lady Hornets, ranked No. 1 in the final OSSAA 6A East poll, got a trey at the end of the first period from freshman KyLynn Johnson-Cooper to stretch their lead to 14-7.

Then they added another one from sophomore Tierra Owens at the start of the second and it was 17-7. This was when the separation of points began.

“I’m just so happy for the girls; they just put so much work in to get to this moment,” BTW coach Revi Leyva said. “Every girl sacrificed something for us to be good.

"Maybe it was the shots, maybe it was the ball in their hands, and to see that sacrifice pay off, it was awesome.”

Booker T. led by nine, 24-15, at intermission.

Sand Springs scored a 3-pointer from 5-7 freshman Calla Fueshko to start the second half. Then BTW answered with the next 12 points, starting with a basket by Johnson.

Sophomores Rhyain Mayberry and Alexis Leyva followed before Johnson connected on a three-point play. Leyva then sank a free shot and it was 36-18.

“We’re not a super tall team,” Revi Leyva said. “From the beginning, we've preached to the girls that if they want to go to state, they need to guard when nobody else guards. Everyone from Tierra Owens (a 5-4 sophomore), who applies ball pressure, we have girls who want to guard, and it shows as the game wears on.”

Three more treys by the Lady Hornets brought the score to 45-23 before the third ended.

Bixby 64, Choctaw 33

After being limited by Norman Thursday night in Kellyville, Bixby returned to its style and hit nine 3-pointers in the game, with Baldwin and Gracy Wernli each having the most with three each.

“I’m really proud of the way the girls played,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. “We had a very tough loss. I let the girls feel it and then I said, ‘Feel it, learn from it and flush it. We learned, let’s move on and grow from it,’ and I was very happy with the way the girls responded.”

“It was definitely frustrating,” Nielsen said. “Especially for an offensive team like us. They just gave us some motivation in practice to get better and ready for the next one.”

Bixby photo by Bixby Basketball Twitter page

The Lady Spartans surged to a 22-5 advantage in the first quarter.

That included an 11-0 start with one trey by Nielsen and another pair from Baldwin, before Choctaw got their first points on a 3 from Aliyah Duval.

“(Nielsen) shot the ball extremely well,” Thomas said. “She was outstanding (Saturday) in every facet. She took it to the post, she diversified her game, she rebounded well.”

Bixby, ranked No. 2 in the final OSSAA 6A East poll, also had a height advantage and used its speed and muscle to force the Lady Yellowjackets into turnovers and missed shots.

“Our goal at the beginning of the game was for our defense to limit their 3-pointers as much as possible,” Nielsen said. “They were a real good 3-point shooting team, so our plan was just to play real hard-nosed man defense and get ahead early.”

Their scoring slowed down in the second, but they still limited the Lady Yellowjackets to five points with their relentless pressure on defense. Bixby was up, 32-10, at the break.

Baldwin nailed her third 3 of the game to make it 35-10.

But Choctaw did not go down easy, as it got its offense going in the third period. But it could only get as close as 18 points when Kraeer, a 5-9 sophomore, made a basket, bringing the Lady Yellowjackets to within 44-26 in the final quarter.

“These girls have had their sights on the gold ever since I’ve known them when they were in the fifth grade and throughout high school," Thomas said. "They have had a laser-lock focus initiative and they just want to get to the state tournament to have an opportunity, because once you get there, anything can happen.”

Thomas added that her team will play Edmond North, No. 1 in the final OSSAA 6A West poll, in the first round. The undefeated Lady Huskies defeated the Lady Spartans in overtime to win the 6A title last season.

“You got to beat everyone anyway, so might as well (play Edmond North). It doesn’t matter where you play,” Thomas said.