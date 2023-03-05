Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

‘Lincoln basketball.’ Cardinals get final word against rival Cleveland, sending Seely-Roberts family to another state tournament — this time in 6A

By Alex Tam,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjyx1_0l8JFcmt00

By Alex Tam | Photos by Ken Waz

PORTLAND — Before Saturday’s game, Lincoln coach Heather Seely-Roberts made it a priority to show a couple specific video clips to her players as a little extra motivation.

The first? Last year’s heartbreaking second-round playoff game, which saw Cleveland bounce Lincoln from the state tournament picture.

The second? The two teams’ matchup a few weeks ago, with the Warriors pulling off a nail-biter — followed by a few of their players celebrating on the Cardinals’ center-court logo in their brand-new gymnasium. The gesture wasn’t taken too kindly.

“It was all on my mind,” Seely-Roberts said. “That was my whole pregame talk.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uvh9s_0l8JFcmt00

Lincoln’s players didn’t forget, either.

“We were so mad,” senior Malachi Seely-Roberts said. “We went and sat in the locker room — for some of us, like 30 minutes. Just sitting there thinking, ‘I don’t want to have that feeling ever again.’”

The Cardinals made sure that feeling didn’t come back. Taking control from the opening tip, fourth-seeded Lincoln led wire-to-wire at home to take down No. 13 Cleveland, 73-50 , in the second round of the playoffs and punch a ticket to the Class 6A state tournament next week.

“I’m so happy right now,” senior Moroni Seely-Roberts said. “I’m real proud of our team and how we battled. They beat us earlier and I’m super proud of how we came out early and were in control of this game from the beginning.

“Hats off to Cleveland, they’re a great team, but I’m proud of how we battled.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMquW_0l8JFcmt00

The Cardinals raced to a 9-2 lead in the opening four minutes and never looked back. Behind brothers Moroni and Malachi, plus five points from senior Jimmy McCartan, Lincoln’s lead ballooned to 13 points in the first half at 27-14 with 2:01 to go.

Cleveland ended the second quarter on a 7-0 run and trailed 27-21 at the break, but that was as close as the Warriors got.

Lincoln dominated the second half with its size and defense inside the paint behind a lengthy front line consisting of Moroni Seely-Roberts (6-foot-6), Malachi Seely-Roberts (6-foot-8) and Graham Eikenberry (6-foot-10).

The Cardinals stretched their lead to 16 points in the third quarter when senior JahAllah Van’s basket gave them a 44-28 advantage with 1:10 left.

Moroni Seely-Roberts said they watched a lot of film this week, scouting Cleveland’s tendencies that led to Lincoln losing all three meetings last season and settling for a split in league play this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhq4M_0l8JFcmt00

“We tried to keep them out of the paint a lot,” said Moroni, who finished with 17 points. “We knew they like to crash the glass hard, and they get a lot of rebounds and get a lot of second chances. And then we just wanted to be physical with them as well.”

That physicality and Lincoln’s full-court pressure eventually wore down the Warriors in the fourth quarter. Eikenberry had two huge blocks in the final period — the last leading to a dunk by Moroni Seely-Roberts for a 55-40 lead with 4:15 left, making the potential trip to the Chiles Center seem more and more real.

“(Eikenberry) is the energy of our team,” Moroni Seely-Roberts said. “He’s always yelling and screaming at us, so for him to get those blocks, especially in the fourth quarter, that was real clutch and stopped their momentum and stopped their run. It kept us going.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dm2JK_0l8JFcmt00

“We could’ve had a (bigger lead) if we made some more baskets that we missed,” Heather Seely-Roberts added. “I was like, we’ve got to make baskets. And then finally, the other part of the press is that it wears teams down, so I think it started to wear them down a little bit. They weren’t getting back quite as quickly, so we were able to score.”

Malachi Seely-Roberts finished with a game-high 22 points, while Eikenberry and Van each had eight points. Lincoln shot 42.6 percent from the field (23 of 54) and saw its defense limit Cleveland to 30.3 percent (17 of 56).

The Warriors’ 50 points were their third-lowest point total of the season and were 13 points fewer than they averaged against Lincoln in their two regular-season meetings.

Senior Jackson Cooper led Cleveland with 15 points, and senior SC Tresvant added 10 points. Senior Ben Lyons chipped in seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tF4sn_0l8JFcmt00

Lincoln continues its journey with a matchup against No. 5 Gresham in the state quarterfinals Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

Heather Seely-Roberts will make her first trip back to the Chiles Center since 2005, when she guided the Lakeridge girls program to fourth place.

Two seasons ago, she led Yamhill-Carlton to the Class 3A season-culminating championship with her sons, Moroni and Malachi, before they transferred to Lincoln to get a chance at the 6A level.

Now, they get their shot.

“Winning state was obviously a huge deal,” Moroni Seely-Roberts said. “And I’m glad, but 6A is a different beast. We have three more tough games coming up to be able to win a state title, but one game at a time. I think we’ve just got to play Lincoln basketball and we’ll be all right.”

Added Malachi: “It’s good, but we don’t want our highlight to be beating Cleveland in the second round. We want to get to the top. We’re happy with the win, obviously, but we want to get to the next level.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOOZL_0l8JFcmt00

Lincoln 73, Cleveland 50

Cleveland – 9 – 12 – 11 – 18 — 50

Lincoln – 13 – 14 – 17 – 29 — 73

Cleveland — Jackson Cooper 15, SC Tresvant 10, Lyons 7, Susak 6, Owens 5, Ja. Pichon 5, Huss 2, Shin, Schroedel, Crouser, Adamski, McClinton, F. Cooper, Ryan, Je. Pichon

Lincoln — Malachi Seely-Roberts 22, Moroni Seely-Roberts 17, Eikenberry 8, Van 8, McCartan 7, Johnson 5, Margolis 4, Bisbee, Wacker, Owen, N. Maria, Heisler, A. Maria, Heald, Overby

Field goals: Cleveland 17 of 56, Lincoln 23 of 54

Rebounds: Cleveland 29, Lincoln 36

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5Nk9_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpO0u_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVaWM_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKsrK_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31H6pt_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f3uIt_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aigbo_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZrUb_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38AoMz_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nthcc_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173bzQ_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOoxD_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3972Jq_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8tRU_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5cvk_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KLeQ_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6AvD_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDHIR_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKw7H_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLdGu_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwEsj_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115BCA_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKAIa_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7jDb_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luq8r_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QytDs_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EepnX_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BX5Kw_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxQdY_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIhd3_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnvya_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3grkP5_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylUN3_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tuFA_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306Blr_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2577F8_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GBRrk_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdmBc_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UU2j5_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6hkJ_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DgB0_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRaR6_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbWnh_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQGnZ_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yORyq_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FC9x5_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6Kz3_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6Y0G_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTJbI_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sb2py_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nupir_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qkcfc_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6fse_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewPpd_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAVIw_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06LbCw_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEMYQ_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187Bvb_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21H8yl_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5740_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRRU6_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbLTE_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038RhR_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYnJU_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTufx_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JglfV_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXfUV_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNod5_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f88eJ_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D29bW_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aj2ZJ_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAbF5_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMjW5_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VZK9_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxAdZ_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BsGbA_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mc5jQ_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n78K5_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S35vg_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyfO3_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QBKc_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDjIu_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykAnJ_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhB4q_0l8JFcmt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eehh0_0l8JFcmt00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Report: Former Cavalier arrested in drive-by shooting
Tacoma, WA20 hours ago
3 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago
Cleveland is No. 1 tipping city in the US, data shows
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jevon Lewis' game-winner lifts Fort Wayne Wayne boys basketball past Homestead to win Indiana Class 4A sectional title
Fort Wayne, IN22 hours ago
Jackson Shelstad, nationally-ranked West Linn survive scare on opening day of Oregon 6A state tournament, outlast Central Catholic to reach semifinals
West Linn, OR2 hours ago
Texas high school basketball state championships: 2022-23 Class 3A UIL Boys Basketball Tournament preview
San Antonio, TX3 hours ago
Huge second half leads Richmond Heights by Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional semifinal
Richmond Heights, OH1 day ago
Arkansas high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 state championship matchups, game times
Jonesboro, AR7 hours ago
Oregon (OSAA) 4A boys basketball state tournament: Matchups, what to know for each of Thursday's quarterfinals
Forest Grove, OR1 day ago
Myers Park, Richmond Senior to square off for NCHSAA 4A state title
Charlotte, NC9 hours ago
Players to watch at Oregon 4A girls basketball state tournament
Forest Grove, OR1 day ago
Minnesota Class 2A boys hockey tournament: Cretin-Derham Hall upsets No. 2-seed Maple Grove
Maple Grove, MN4 hours ago
Minnetonka boys hockey: the No. 1 seed, but ready for a challenge in state tournament
Minnetonka, MN12 hours ago
Texas high school basketball playoffs: 2023 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament schedule
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Minnesota Class 2A boys hockey tournament: Warroad's top line leads it past St. Cloud Cathedral
Warroad, MN21 hours ago
Michigan boys hockey state tournament: predictions for each semifinal and final
Plymouth, MI1 day ago
Illinois high school football power forfeits nine wins for using ineligible players
Park Ridge, IL1 day ago
Is This Downtown Cleveland's Retail Moment?
Cleveland, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy