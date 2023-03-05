Open in App
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Atlanta plays Miami on 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

Atlanta Hawks (32-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (34-31, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Hawks take on Miami.

The Heat are 8-4 against the rest of their division. Miami is 13-8 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 19-21 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.9 points, six rebounds, 5.1 assists and two steals for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 21.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Trae Young is scoring 26.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 105.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 120.6 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Kyle Lowry: out (knee), Nikola Jovic: out (back), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle).

Hawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

