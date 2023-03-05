“I didn’t get a chance to hate Michael” - Magic Johnson on the difference in his relationship with Larry Bird and Michael Jordan

Lakers' legends discusses how constant battles with Bird sparked their heated rivalry, which he did not have the opportunity to experience with Jordan.

Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan © RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson is legendary. The love-hate relationship these two had during the 1980s helped propel the popularity of the league to new heights. Even now, many still talk about the Bird vs. Magic rivalry as one of the best in sports history.

On that note, the Lakers legend appeared on The Dan Patrick Show to elaborate on the relationship differences between him and Bird and arguably the greatest player of all time - Michael Jordan.

“I didn’t get a chance to hate Michael, because of the fact that we played one time,” Magic said.

Magic and Larry

The two Hall of Famers have a rivalry that dates back to their collegiate days.

The first meeting between Bird and Johnson occurred in the 1979 NCAA championship game, which saw Johnson's Michigan State Spartans defeat Bird's Indiana State Sycamores. The game hit record TV ratings, and it was obvious that both players had unique skills. The rivalry was born.

With Magic leading the Los Angeles Lakers and Bird the Boston Celtics, their rivalry continued in the NBA. The two met in the NBA Finals three times in the 1980s, with Magic and the Lakers winning a championship twice.

“I think because of the relationship with Larry happened in college, in terms of us; Indiana State, Michigan State. Then it carried over to the two most storied franchises in NBA history; the Celtics and the Lakers. And we played so many times, that’s why we hated each other, we disliked each other in terms of Celtics-Lakers, Larry and I,” Johnson recalls.

Magic and Michael

Unlike the frequent and tense meetings against the Celtics, Johnson met with Mike's Bulls only once in the Finals - in 1991. It was Magic's last season before taking a break due to HIV and MJ's coming out party as a winner.

But Magic didn't see Jordan as someone he hated but as a successor - the new face of the NBA.

“Michael, I think the dislike might have come more to the Bulls and Celtics because they are an Eastern Conference, and they played so many times. We only really (played) that one time in ‘91 when they won when they beat us. So I didn’t have a chance to hate Michael, but we’re good friends and I love MJ and what he stands for, what he has built. Not only on the court but off the court,” the Lakers legend concluded.