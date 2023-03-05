Open in App
Jackson, MS
HBCU Gameday

Jackson State hands a loss to Mississippi Valley State University

By SAM Quick,

4 days ago

Jackson State recorded its 14th straight win in dominating fashion, handing Mississippi Valley State University an 84-65 loss at Harrison HPER Complex on Saturday evening. The Lady Tigers had the upper hand in this one, going into half with a 16-point lead and outscoring the Devilettes 41-38 in the final 20 minutes.

Daphane White led the way for Jackson State, putting up 17 points to go along with five boards. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 42% from the field, 46% from behind the arc, and 65% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.14 points per possession on 53% true shooting.

Lexus Eagle Chasing recorded 14 points and five rebounds to lead the way for Mississippi Valley State University. The Devilettes shot 27-of-68 from the field and 8-of-24 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Mississippi Valley State University only mustered 0.88 points per possession on 46% true shooting.

Jackson State showed once again that they are a dangerous team. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, this evening’s result was a letdown for Mississippi Valley State University. The team was hoping to rebound from its last loss against Alcorn State. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Jackson State hands a loss to Mississippi Valley State University appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

