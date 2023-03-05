Marion County property transfers: Feb. 17-28

372 S. Seffner Ave., Marion; Allen S. Patz, by PSO, to Jeremy and Sindy Thrapp; $106,744

930 Toulon Ave., Marion; Edward A. Brown, trustee of The Coleman Family Trust, to Chillicothe Union Block LLC; $110,000

449 N. Prospect St., Marion; Derek Walters to American Tender LLC; $63,500

507 North St., Prospect; Mallery M. Boring, aka Mallery M. Conner, and Allex S. Conner to Joshua A. and Margaret A. Maxey; $167,500

432 S. Prospect St., Marion; Kalabe Manns to Kelvis R. Gomez; $35,000

4902 Centerville Prospect Road, Prospect; John A. Trumble to Angela M. Trumble; $400,000

One parcel (8.732 acres) on Cascade Drive, Marion; DC Foundation Holdings LLC to Josh Daniels & Co. LLC; $120,000

175 McCormick St., LaRue; Margaret Friend to Cody Lehman; $32,000

780 Vancouver Drive, Marion; David S. Kimmell to Daleesa K. Russell; $115,000

235 Blaine Ave., Marion; Dollie L. Williamson to NJ Latte LLC; $60,000

938 Sheridan Road & Merkle Avenue (two parcels), Marion; Brittany Bosley, aka Brittany Ellsworth, and Charles H. Ellsworth Jr. to Makenzie D. Pearl; $159,500

502 Windsor St., Marion; Aimee N. Hoffbauer to Robert P. Wynn; $67,000

364 Blaine Ave., Marion; Folk Rentals LLC to Ambreesh Lal Bhagtani; $70,000

295 Martin Luther King Ave., Marion; Robert Brewer to Linda Sims; $415

661 Adams St., 776 York St. and 514 Blaine Ave., Marion; Masi Property Management LLC to Hideaway Properties 4 LLC; $128,452

430 Silver St., Marion; Harmon P. and Paula M. Starcher to Clayton A. and Roberta E. Young; $2,000

450 Avondale Ave., Marion; Big Bay 6 LLC to JRK Investments LLC; $35,000

269 Latourette St., Marion; Big Bay 6 LLC to JRK Investments LLC; $20,000

2011 N. Whetstone River Road, Caledonia; Hudson Force, as heir to the Estate of Jack Force, to Adam Lester; $150,500

220 Windsor St., Marion; Cyril Okoroafor to Jessica M. Patterson and Jeremy Baer; $115,000

407 Avondale Ave., Marion; Michael R. Moore, Tammy S. Moore and Robyn L. Butler to Randall R. Moore; $30,000

337 S. Prospect St., Marion; Maria Amarillis Rodriguez Perez to JBK Home Investors LLC; $50,000

695 Brookpark Road, Marion; David G. and Trisa L. Workman to Tiffany N. and Kevin L. Rostorfer Jr.; $339,500

264 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion; Ryner Investments LLC to J. Jimenez Remodeling LLC; $23,000

1022 Fairwood Ave., Marion; Animal House Investments LLC to Ezekiel A. Ferrell and Bayll R. Sanders; $186,000

1631 Pole Lane Road (three parcels), Marion; Kevin Ledgerwood to Susan M. and John A. C. Devore; $75,000

832 Fairwood Ave., Marion; Brent W. Stitt by PSO, to Jeremy and Sindy Thrapp; $60,300

323 Windsor St., Marion; Frank and Theresa L. Thomas to Vilma Lopez; $1,400

1200 Old Pond Drive, Marion; Terry A. Joseph, executor of the will of Dale L. Mawer, to Linda Knight; $207,000

202 Jefferson St., Marion; Edwin and Ana Zeas to Jordan M. Maceyko; $114,000

762 Cheney Ave., Marion; April and Steven E. Miller to Benjamin T. and Lindsey Kruder; $64,000

785 Richmond Ave., Marion; Beartrax LLC to Olen R. Hudson; $157,500

462 Mary St. (two parcels), Marion; Alejandro Rosis Rodriguez to JBK Home Investors LLC; $13,500

1424 Plantation Drive, Marion; Dean O. and Lu M. Chivington to Carson J. Trafzer; $165,000

3065 Schell Drive, Marion; Timothy W. Shifflet to Rosemarie A. Arthur; $112,000

126-130 S. Prospect St., Marion; Lindsay M. Fetter to Lynn D. Roush; $74,000

700 Blaine Ave., Marion; Pebbles Properties Two LLC to Drake A. Hunt; $134,900

305 S. Green St. (two parcels), Morral; William E. and Lisa A. Schwartz to Craig and Tiffany Hill; $17,000