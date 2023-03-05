Open in App
Marion County, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Marion Star

Marion County property transfers: Feb. 17-28

By Marion Star,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZcEI_0l8Ii3r300

372 S. Seffner Ave., Marion; Allen S. Patz, by PSO, to Jeremy and Sindy Thrapp; $106,744

930 Toulon Ave., Marion; Edward A. Brown, trustee of The Coleman Family Trust, to Chillicothe Union Block LLC; $110,000

449 N. Prospect St., Marion; Derek Walters to American Tender LLC; $63,500

507 North St., Prospect; Mallery M. Boring, aka Mallery M. Conner, and Allex S. Conner to Joshua A. and Margaret A. Maxey; $167,500

432 S. Prospect St., Marion; Kalabe Manns to Kelvis R. Gomez; $35,000

4902 Centerville Prospect Road, Prospect; John A. Trumble to Angela M. Trumble; $400,000

One parcel (8.732 acres) on Cascade Drive, Marion; DC Foundation Holdings LLC to Josh Daniels & Co. LLC; $120,000

175 McCormick St., LaRue; Margaret Friend to Cody Lehman; $32,000

780 Vancouver Drive, Marion; David S. Kimmell to Daleesa K. Russell; $115,000

235 Blaine Ave., Marion; Dollie L. Williamson to NJ Latte LLC; $60,000

938 Sheridan Road & Merkle Avenue (two parcels), Marion; Brittany Bosley, aka Brittany Ellsworth, and Charles H. Ellsworth Jr. to Makenzie D. Pearl; $159,500

502 Windsor St., Marion; Aimee N. Hoffbauer to Robert P. Wynn; $67,000

364 Blaine Ave., Marion; Folk Rentals LLC to Ambreesh Lal Bhagtani; $70,000

295 Martin Luther King Ave., Marion; Robert Brewer to Linda Sims; $415

661 Adams St., 776 York St. and 514 Blaine Ave., Marion; Masi Property Management LLC to Hideaway Properties 4 LLC; $128,452

430 Silver St., Marion; Harmon P. and Paula M. Starcher to Clayton A. and Roberta E. Young; $2,000

450 Avondale Ave., Marion; Big Bay 6 LLC to JRK Investments LLC; $35,000

269 Latourette St., Marion; Big Bay 6 LLC to JRK Investments LLC; $20,000

2011 N. Whetstone River Road, Caledonia; Hudson Force, as heir to the Estate of Jack Force, to Adam Lester; $150,500

220 Windsor St., Marion; Cyril Okoroafor to Jessica M. Patterson and Jeremy Baer; $115,000

407 Avondale Ave., Marion; Michael R. Moore, Tammy S. Moore and Robyn L. Butler to Randall R. Moore; $30,000

337 S. Prospect St., Marion; Maria Amarillis Rodriguez Perez to JBK Home Investors LLC; $50,000

695 Brookpark Road, Marion; David G. and Trisa L. Workman to Tiffany N. and Kevin L. Rostorfer Jr.; $339,500

264 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion; Ryner Investments LLC to J. Jimenez Remodeling LLC; $23,000

1022 Fairwood Ave., Marion; Animal House Investments LLC to Ezekiel A. Ferrell and Bayll R. Sanders; $186,000

1631 Pole Lane Road (three parcels), Marion; Kevin Ledgerwood to Susan M. and John A. C. Devore; $75,000

832 Fairwood Ave., Marion; Brent W. Stitt by PSO, to Jeremy and Sindy Thrapp; $60,300

323 Windsor St., Marion; Frank and Theresa L. Thomas to Vilma Lopez; $1,400

1200 Old Pond Drive, Marion; Terry A. Joseph, executor of the will of Dale L. Mawer, to Linda Knight; $207,000

202 Jefferson St., Marion; Edwin and Ana Zeas to Jordan M. Maceyko; $114,000

762 Cheney Ave., Marion; April and Steven E. Miller to Benjamin T. and Lindsey Kruder; $64,000

785 Richmond Ave., Marion; Beartrax LLC to Olen R. Hudson; $157,500

462 Mary St. (two parcels), Marion; Alejandro Rosis Rodriguez to JBK Home Investors LLC; $13,500

1424 Plantation Drive, Marion; Dean O. and Lu M. Chivington to Carson J. Trafzer; $165,000

3065 Schell Drive, Marion; Timothy W. Shifflet to Rosemarie A. Arthur; $112,000

126-130 S. Prospect St., Marion; Lindsay M. Fetter to Lynn D. Roush; $74,000

700 Blaine Ave., Marion; Pebbles Properties Two LLC to Drake A. Hunt; $134,900

305 S. Green St. (two parcels), Morral; William E. and Lisa A. Schwartz to Craig and Tiffany Hill; $17,000

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
M/I Homes plans 522 new single-family homes near Delaware
Delaware, OH1 day ago
New owner set to open Bucyrus Storage Complex
Bucyrus, OH3 days ago
Fairfield County – Historic Lancaster Shoe Factory to be Rehabbed into New Spaces
Lancaster, OH14 hours ago
Couple found dead in Huron Co. home
Plymouth, OH1 day ago
Firefighters Fight Commerical Fire in Grove City
Grove City, OH2 days ago
Anglers get ready for Delaware, Ohio’s rainbow trout release
Delaware, OH2 days ago
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for James Clark
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Pickerington City Council to hear of 212-acre development proposal
Pickerington, OH2 days ago
'I'm not paying rent for the rest of their lives,' Latitude 525 owner says about tenants
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Hotel-to-apartment conversion and ‘high end’ neighborhood proposed in Dublin
Dublin, OH3 days ago
Man arrested for drug possession, trafficking in Logan County
Columbus, OH9 hours ago
Prosecutor says Jackie Montgomery instigated Benedict’s death
Crestline, OH1 day ago
UCSO Reports March 3-5, 2023
Magnetic Springs, OH3 days ago
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
No Injuries Reported After 3 Vehicle Crash in Kenton
Kenton, OH2 days ago
Mid-Ohio Food Collective buys southeast Kroger store
Columbus, OH3 days ago
“I think they may have actually ended their services completely?”
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Fatal crash closed I-71 in north Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
Mansfield, OH3 days ago
Man missing from Tiffin
Tiffin, OH2 days ago
Joe Mixon's home searched after shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Affordable housing manager inadvertently sends residents rent increase notices
Blacklick, OH6 days ago
Police investigating fiery, fatal crash in south Columbus
Columbus, OH14 hours ago
1 critically injured in fire at west Columbus apartments
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Foul play suspected as state fire marshal investigates Kenton apartment fire
Kenton, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy