Local News Briefs

Port Authority meeting Wednesday

There will be a meeting of the Guernsey County Port Authority at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the CIC conference room, 9900 Brick Church Road, Suite 2, Cambridge.

Tickets on sale for Farm Bureau dinner

The Guernsey County Farm Bureau will hold its annual pork chop dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at the Antrim Volunteer Fire Department. The tickets for the dinner are available from any board member, Brick Insurance Group and Cambridge Insurance Group in Cambridge, or contact the Farm Bureau office at 740-425-3681.

Tickets are advance sale only and the deadline for purchase is April 14. The cost is $12 for Farm Bureau members, $15 for non-members, and $8 for children under 8.