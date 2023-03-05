Open in App
Coshocton County, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

Coshocton County Divorces/Dissolutions Decreed

By Coshocton Tribune,

4 days ago
Feb. 21

Rachel M. Bice, Coshocton, and Robert W. Carrick, West Lafayette

Feb. 27

Thomas J. Caley, Fresno, and Justice R. Griffiths, Coshocton

Valerie S. Shivers and Eric P. Shivers, Coshocton

Kelsey Frazer and Tyler Frazer, Coshocton

Alyssa K. Lowe, Coshocton, and Jade C. Lowe, Plainfield

Christina M. England and David D. England, Coshocton

Divorces

Feb. 17

Ruth Walton and James Walton, Coshocton

Feb. 22

Jack L. Guthrie, Conesville, and Paula Guthrie, Coshocton

Feb. 23

Katherine Alaimo and Austin Alaimo, Coshocton

Feb. 24

Amber D. Criner and Christopher A. Criner, Coshocton

