Start tornado season safely with free SKYWARN weather spotter training

Weather spotters help generate severe storm warnings.

The SKYWARN training is free and takes less than two hours.

No prior experience is needed to become a weather spotter.

Before she became a meteorologist, Karen Clark volunteered as a weather spotter. Now she hopes more average Ohioans take the free SKYWARN training.

"Weather spotters are our eyes and ears out in the field," Clark said from her office in the Cleveland bureau of the National Weather Service.

The next class of weather spotters will meet 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Career and Technology Center in Shelby. The training is free and open to anyone, regardless of where they live.

Several SKYWARN sessions available in Ohio

Other 90-minute sessions will be held 6 p.m. on March 16 at the Wayne County Public Library in Wooster and 6 p.m. on March 22 at Terra State Community College in Fremont.

A list of training dates and a registration form are available online at weather.gov/cle/SKYWARN_schedule.

The sessions run March through May every year in preparation for tornado season.

"Spring is typically when we consider severe weather season to begin," Clark said.

Four tornadoes have already touched down in Ohio this year, and flood watches have been issued in the last week across North Central Ohio.

Weather spotters 'fill in the gaps'

Meteorologists monitor the weather with computers in the seclusion of their offices and seldom get to experience the storms themselves.

Numbers and images on a screen cannot always replace firsthand experiences such as picking up a hailstone, seeing a funnel cloud, or watching water overflow from a stream.

"Our spotters fill in the gaps for us," Clark said. "That gives us a lot of valuable information."

The SKYWARN training sessions teach common people how to recognize key aspects of severe thunderstorms and other weather hazards. No prior experience is needed.

"We give people a list of things to look for," Clark said.

Meteorologists will explain when spotters might need to call them for information, and will teach the new spotters how to fill out an online report.

'You need to pay attention to what's going on'

Soccer moms, youth group leaders, utility workers and just about anyone who works with people or are outside often make excellent candidates for SKYWARN training.

It's a skill that people will appreciate having when they're staring at an ominous cloud this spring, said Kathi Cutlip-Mills, coordinator of the Richland County Community Emergency Response Team.

"When you're out at events and you're watching the clouds or stuff, you need to pay attention to what's going on and what kind of clouds these are," Cutlip-Mills said.

Having the knowledge and ability to warn others of a severe storm could save lives.

"I've been trying to encourage some of my friends to go through the training," Cutlip-Mills said. "Especially those with small children."

'Help is greatly appreciated'

The National Weather Service formed and trademarked the SKYWARN program in the 1970s to help meteorologists issue more timely and accurate storm warnings.

The weather service's website says that "in an average year, the United States experiences more than 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods and more than 1,000 tornadoes."

Everyday Ohioans can play a big part in warning others about the next severe storm in their region.

"There can be no finer reward than to know that your efforts have given your family and neighbors the precious gift of time — minutes that can help save lives," the weather service website reads.

The training sessions are relatively short. Once trained, spotters have no further obligations to the weather service, and may go the rest of their lives without ever needing to file a weather report.

"Anybody who is willing to take an hour or two of their time, their help is greatly appreciated," Clark said. "We really appreciate all the help we get from the weather spotters through the SKYWARN program."

