Superintendent Tarvin retiring after 3 decades with Shelby City Schools

SHELBY — Shelby Superintendent Tim Tarvin announced his pending retirement to staff in October.

Then he thought about staying.

"I was hoping (he'd stay). He's been so conflicted," school board President Lorie White said. "There have been times when I thought I had him."

Tarvin made it official at the last board meeting. Members accepted his resignation with the intent to retire on July 31.

"I know it sounds trite, but I'll miss those conversations with staff members and interacting with kids and talking to parents about their kids," he said. "I'll miss the daily hustle and bustle."

Tarvin, 64, has been around for a lot of days. He has devoted three decades to Shelby City Schools and has been in public education for 39 years.

Tarvin taught in Michigan and southern Ohio before returning to Shelby

The 1977 Shelby graduate received his undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University. He taught in southern Michigan and southern Ohio, focusing on social studies and environmental science.

Tarvin also was involved in coaching wrestling, cross country and track.

He earned a master's degree in administration from the University of Dayton.

At Shelby, he taught social studies before becoming assistant principal at the high school. Tarvin followed that with an eight-year stint as middle school principal. He is in his 12th year as superintendent.

"I've always thrown myself into those positions," Tarvin said. "Each one at the time was the greatest job I've ever had."

White is entering her 16th year on the school board, so she has been in the trenches with Tarvin from the beginning.

"We have accomplished so much," White said. "He is the consummate leader. Tim has this innate ability to bring people together. I think it's his very best asset."

While White said she and Tarvin normally agree, she says people can have a difference of opinion with Tarvin "and it's OK."

"He's been everything and more," White said.

Mentors inspired Tarvin to pursue a career in education

Tarvin said he decided to get involved in education to help kids. He was inspired by two mentors, legendary Shelby teachers Ray Vermilya and Phil Pearson.

"I wanted to have that same chance to have an influence in children's lives," Tarvin said.

Paul Walker, assistant superintendent and curriculum director, said Tarvin has done just that.

"Tim is an advocate for all kids in the district and always made decisions based on that idea," Walker said. "Tim's leadership has led the district to a total rebuilding of the district's academics and athletics facilities onto one campus."

Tarvin has overseen those major changes at Shelby. The new high school opened in 2013, followed by the Pre-K-8 building and the Whippet Athletic Complex at the beginning of this school year.

Tarvin also mentioned starting the preschool as one of his main accomplishments.

"As rewarding as those experiences were, the relationships will be what I remember most," he said. "Relationships you build with others is the most positive thing you can do."

There is not much more Tarvin could do as superintendent.

"It was just the right timing," Tarvin said of his decision to retire. "We finished the projects. It was a difficult decision from the perspective I love what I do. You want to make sure you're comfortable you want to close that chapter."

Tarvin and White both wanted to dispel any talk that his retirement is related to the ongoing controversy about transgender girls using the restrooms at the high school.

"Those who know him know nothing could be further from the truth," White said.

That transgender issue has been a main topic at board meetings going back to December, but Tarvin told staff in October that he would be retiring at the end of this school year.

"You're always going to have challenges through the school year," he said. "(My retirement) happens to coincide with things going on in the district now."

White said the board of education will be accepting applications for superintendent through March 24.

Board hopes to hire replacement by April meeting

"We're hopeful that we'll have somebody hired by the April board meeting," she said, adding the board is working with North Central Ohio ESC. "This is the most important decision that we have to make as far as personnel."

Tarvin will play no role in choosing his successor.

He's got other ideas. Tarvin said he plans to be a taxi service for his seven — soon to be eight — grandchildren. He has six adult children and has been married to wife Kari for 13 years.

He says he will leave with no regrets.

"It's been a great ride," Tarvin said. "As my dad would say, 'You did OK.'''

