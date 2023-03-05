Open in App
Shelby, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Mansfield News Journal

Superintendent Tarvin retiring after 3 decades with Shelby City Schools

By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulEXW_0l8IfQ0K00

SHELBY — Shelby Superintendent Tim Tarvin announced his pending retirement to staff in October.

Then he thought about staying.

"I was hoping (he'd stay). He's been so conflicted," school board President Lorie White said. "There have been times when I thought I had him."

Tarvin made it official at the last board meeting. Members accepted his resignation with the intent to retire on July 31.

"I know it sounds trite, but I'll miss those conversations with staff members and interacting with kids and talking to parents about their kids," he said. "I'll miss the daily hustle and bustle."

Tarvin, 64, has been around for a lot of days. He has devoted three decades to Shelby City Schools and has been in public education for 39 years.

Tarvin taught in Michigan and southern Ohio before returning to Shelby

The 1977 Shelby graduate received his undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University. He taught in southern Michigan and southern Ohio, focusing on social studies and environmental science.

Tarvin also was involved in coaching wrestling, cross country and track.

He earned a master's degree in administration from the University of Dayton.

At Shelby, he taught social studies before becoming assistant principal at the high school. Tarvin followed that with an eight-year stint as middle school principal. He is in his 12th year as superintendent.

"I've always thrown myself into those positions," Tarvin said. "Each one at the time was the greatest job I've ever had."

White is entering her 16th year on the school board, so she has been in the trenches with Tarvin from the beginning.

"We have accomplished so much," White said. "He is the consummate leader. Tim has this innate ability to bring people together. I think it's his very best asset."

While White said she and Tarvin normally agree, she says people can have a difference of opinion with Tarvin "and it's OK."

"He's been everything and more," White said.

Mentors inspired Tarvin to pursue a career in education

Tarvin said he decided to get involved in education to help kids. He was inspired by two mentors, legendary Shelby teachers Ray Vermilya and Phil Pearson.

"I wanted to have that same chance to have an influence in children's lives," Tarvin said.

Paul Walker, assistant superintendent and curriculum director, said Tarvin has done just that.

"Tim is an advocate for all kids in the district and always made decisions based on that idea," Walker said. "Tim's leadership has led the district to a total rebuilding of the district's academics and athletics facilities onto one campus."

Tarvin has overseen those major changes at Shelby. The new high school opened in 2013, followed by the Pre-K-8 building and the Whippet Athletic Complex at the beginning of this school year.

Tarvin also mentioned starting the preschool as one of his main accomplishments.

"As rewarding as those experiences were, the relationships will be what I remember most," he said. "Relationships you build with others is the most positive thing you can do."

There is not much more Tarvin could do as superintendent.

"It was just the right timing," Tarvin said of his decision to retire. "We finished the projects. It was a difficult decision from the perspective I love what I do. You want to make sure you're comfortable you want to close that chapter."

Tarvin and White both wanted to dispel any talk that his retirement is related to the ongoing controversy about transgender girls using the restrooms at the high school.

"Those who know him know nothing could be further from the truth," White said.

That transgender issue has been a main topic at board meetings going back to December, but Tarvin told staff in October that he would be retiring at the end of this school year.

"You're always going to have challenges through the school year," he said. "(My retirement) happens to coincide with things going on in the district now."

White said the board of education will be accepting applications for superintendent through March 24.

Board hopes to hire replacement by April meeting

"We're hopeful that we'll have somebody hired by the April board meeting," she said, adding the board is working with North Central Ohio ESC. "This is the most important decision that we have to make as far as personnel."

Tarvin will play no role in choosing his successor.

He's got other ideas. Tarvin said he plans to be a taxi service for his seven — soon to be eight — grandchildren. He has six adult children and has been married to wife Kari for 13 years.

He says he will leave with no regrets.

"It's been a great ride," Tarvin said. "As my dad would say, 'You did OK.'''

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Couple found dead in Huron Co. home
Plymouth, OH1 day ago
Sisters make history as first females leading ice cream empire
Utica, OH1 day ago
City Barbeque opens in Avon
Avon, OH1 day ago
M/I Homes plans 522 new single-family homes near Delaware
Delaware, OH1 day ago
Olmsted Falls company moving, leaving 160 without jobs
Olmsted Falls, OH1 day ago
Planned ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ raises controversy in local community
Wadsworth, OH2 days ago
New owner set to open Bucyrus Storage Complex
Bucyrus, OH3 days ago
North Olmsted Arby’s moves roast beef, horsey sauce and curly fries next door on Lorain Road location: Photos
North Olmsted, OH1 day ago
87-year-old pedestrian killed in Wayne County crash
Wooster, OH1 day ago
North Ridgeville, Avon shoring up agreement on 'peanut' roundabout
North Ridgeville, OH2 days ago
Pancake breakfasts, farmers markets, trash and treasure sales at Frostville: A Place in the Sun
North Olmsted, OH2 days ago
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
Mansfield, OH3 days ago
'Is this really happening?' Mansfield store owner calls for justice after murder
Mansfield, OH3 days ago
Opinion: Wearing Short vs Long Dresses’ for WHS Dances
Wadsworth, OH3 days ago
Update: Local missing dog found deceased
Broadview Heights, OH4 days ago
Lorain Police SWAT: Man arrested after barricading self in attic after domestic incident
Lorain, OH4 days ago
Man finds his own stolen car, traps suspect in parking space
Lewis Center, OH3 days ago
Wendy’s is doing WHAT with its chili?
Dublin, OH3 days ago
This Restaurant Is Tucked Underground In Civil War Era Sandstone Caverns
Mansfield, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy