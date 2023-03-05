Open in App
Lancaster, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Death can't rob man of cherished memories of his deceased wife

By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette,

4 days ago
LANCASTER − Death may have robbed Tom Renner of his wife of 41 years. But it can't dampen his love for her.

"We had a wonderful marriage," Renner said. "And as far as I'm concerned we are still married. We're just separated by death."

Renner, 81, is a regular customer at Provisions Bakery & Deli at 135 W. Main St. His wife, Virginia, died in 2019. Renner always carries a 4' x 6' photo of her with him and displays it on the table when eating at Provisions five days a week.

"I thought people may might think I was kind of crazy," he said. "But I really didn't care. I loved my wife that much and I still do yet today. It gives me peace and closeness to my wife."

Renner said other Provisions diners often stop by and comment on how beautiful his wife was. He said some people talk for up to 10 minutes or so.

Renner and his wife also ate lunch at Four Reasons Bakery & Deli before it became Provisions. He said it was a special place for the couple.

"We didn't go as much as I do now," Renner said. "But we enjoyed it and they had really good food."

Renner worked at Dow Chemical in Hebron and his wife sold Avon products.

"She was a wonderful person," he said "She had her funny moments and she was probably one of the best auto mechanics you ever wanted to see. I had a (Ford) Bronco and I was having trouble with the timing chain. While I was at work the next day she was tearing the front end apart to get to the timing chain.

"She got down to where the harmonic balancer had to be removed, and that's when she stopped. But if she told you there was something wrong with a car, you could count on it that what she said was exactly what was wrong with it."

Renner said he and his wife also worked on cars together a lot.

"As a matter of fact, with the Bronco, between my wife and I we basically restored that vehicle," he said.

Renner said he wishes he still had that Bronco.

"I sold it to a guy in Michigan," he said. "And the last I knew, that car was in Alabama now."

Provisions owner Matt Brady called Renner and great and loyal customer.

"He's someone everybody, both staff and customers, genuinely care for and enjoy his company and presence," he said. "He's been a fixture for some time and he's someone we all enjoy. We always enjoy seeing his smile and having a great conversation with him.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

Comments / 0

Community Policy