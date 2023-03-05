Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: TV, stream, broadcast details for Sunday

Caitlin Clark said it herself afterwards. Playing for Big Ten Tournament titles is all she’s ever known at Iowa .

Now, she and the Hawkeyes will get a chance to play for a third straight Big Ten Tournament title after topping No. 6 Maryland, 89-84. It was a balanced effort from Iowa to propel them back into the championship round.

All of Iowa’s points came from its starters and all of the Hawkeyes’ starters finished in double figures. Caitlin Clark led the way with 22 points, but Gabbie Marshall stole the show with a career high-tying seven made 3-pointers.

That included a trey with 1:44 remaining that put Iowa in front for good, 82-79. McKenna Warnock matched Marshall with 21 points herself. She also set up that aforementioned go-ahead shot with an offensive rebound. Warnock also knocked down four free throws in the final minute and grabbed a key defensive rebound off an Abby Meyers 3-point miss to seal it.

“The first thing I want to talk about is the amazing fans we had here again. I mean, we’re saying it’s Carver North. It’s just amazing how the Hawkeye fans have shown up. I know there’s a lot of people that can’t come. Those that were here made a lot of noise. Those that couldn’t come, we know we’re getting your support from home. We just want to bring people joy. That’s really what this team is all about. Today I love five people in double figures. I thought that Gabbie Marshall, 7-for-13 from three, but over the last nine games she’s shooting 58 percent from three. Nine games. That’s about a third of the season.

“I’m so proud of her because she started out the season struggling. She kept believing in herself. She kept working hard and getting in that gym. I couldn’t be more proud of anybody, just what her effort was in getting back, and this team’s belief in this woman is unbelievable. Gabbie was incredible on both ends of the floor. McKenna, clutch free throws. Caitlin was Caitlin. It just was a really fun game for us, and I love the 24 assists and only 12 turnovers,” Iowa head women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said.

Iowa gets a date with fourth-seeded and the No. 14 nationally-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the championship round. The Buckeyes erased a 24-point deficit against No. 1 seed Indiana to author the Big Ten Tournament’s largest ever comeback.

With the Hawkeyes’ title defense at stake, here’s how Iowa fans can watch, stream and listen to today’s game against Ohio State. Plus, a look back at this season’s first matchup between the two and the key players.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 5 Time: 4 p.m. CT

4 p.m. CT TV Channel: ESPN

fuboTV

Hawkeye Radio Network:

Broadcast teams

ESPN: Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Christy Winters Scott Hawkeye Radio Network: Rob Brooks, Jaime Cavey Lang

Key players

Iowa: G Caitlin Clark: 26.9 points, 8.1 assists, 7.4 rebounds G Kate Martin: 7.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 39.8% 3-point FG F/C Monika Czinano: 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 66.6% FG G Gabbie Marshall: 5.7 points, 1.4 steals, 37.3% 3-point FG G/F McKenna Warnock: 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 39.8% 3-point FG Ohio State: G Taylor Mikesell: 17.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 40.7% 3-point FG F Cotie McMahon: 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists F Taylor Thierry: 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 63.3% FG, 37.9% 3-point FG G Jacy Sheldon: 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists F Rebeka Mikulasikova: 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists

Earlier season meeting

Iowa ended Ohio State's then-perfect season with an 83-72 win over the Buckeyes inside Value City Arena on Jan. 23. Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano combined for 50 points, including 15 of the Hawkeyes' final 27 points to put away Ohio State. It represents the highest ranked road win in school history.

All-time series history

The Big Ten Championship between Iowa and Ohio State constitutes the 75th meeting in the series. The series is tied at 37 victories apiece.

Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament

The Hawkeyes topped No. 7 seed Purdue in their opening contest, 69-58, behind 22 points and eight rebounds from Caitlin Clark. Monika Czinano added 14 points and Gabbie Marshall chipped in with 11. Then, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, Gabbie Marshall went off. The 5-foot-9 guard from Cincinnati tied her career high with seven 3-pointers in Iowa's 89-84 win over No. 3 seed Maryland. It's the second win this season for Iowa over the sixth-ranked Terrapins.

