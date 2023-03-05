Under-$50 Dresses From Walmart That You’ll Look Forward To Wearing

While spring hasn’t quite sprung, it is indeed just around the corner. If these cute (and shockingly affordable) dresses from Walmart are any indicator, it’s going to be a bright and beautiful season. Juicy colors, fun prints and vintage-inspired silhouettes will help you shift your wardrobe towards brighter days.

There’s no need to wait for the season to change to enjoy these dresses. You can style them now with knee-high boots, layer them up with a cozy sweater or add a turtleneck. Adding a little pop of color or a new silhouette to your wardrobe will give you something to look forward to this spring. Even better, each of the dresses ahead retails for under $50.

Breathe some new life into your closet ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.