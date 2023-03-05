Open in App
Nampa, ID
Isaac Davis puts exclamation point on Hillcrest's back-to-back Idaho state titles with highlight-reel dunk

By Brandon Walton,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvbiX_0l8Ic8cm00

NAMPA - Isaac Davis got ejected in the final seconds of the Class 4A state championship game for hanging on the rim following a monstrous two-handed dunk..

But the Hillcrest senior center didn’t mind.

“It was, for sure, worth it,” he said with a laugh.

The highlight reel play was a fitting way to cap a dominating season for the wire-to-wire best team in the 4A classification. It repeated with a 62-58 win over No. 2 Pocatello in a rematch of last year’s final in the Class 4A title game Saturday evening at the Ford Idaho Center.

“It wasn’t easy, we were tested throughout the year and the kids kept their composure the entire time,” Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. “We had all the confidence in the world in these kids. We told them, ‘Just stay together, stick together and trust each other and great things will happen and they did.”

That was perfectly demonstrated with a 13-point deficit midway through the third quarter.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Kesler Vaughan and Julian Bowie gave the Thunder (25-3) a 45-32 advantage with 4 minutes and 26 seconds remaining. It was all part of a 10-2 run and prompted Vaughan to say something toward the direction of the Knights’ (25-1) bench much to the dismay of Austin who motioned at the officials to do something about it. They didn’t.

But his team did.

Hillcrest went on a 19-2 run over the next eight minutes. Talin Taylor’s old-fashioned 3-point play capped the offensive onslaught that suddenly put the Knights out in front 51-47 with just under five minutes remaining in the game.

“He said some things that he probably shouldn’t of said. It lit our kids up,” Austin said. “They were fired up about it for sure. We just took that and ran with it.”

Pocatello wasn’t able to quite get back into it. Bowie had a chance to cut it two with 21 seconds left. But the 6-foot-3 junior guard missed a pair of free throws.

So with the game all but over, Gavin Helpworth decided to lob a full-court pass to Davis. The 6-7, 210-pounder who has offers from the likes of Oklahoma, corralled it in near the 3-point line. He needed only one dribble before going airborne and slamming it down with 3.6 ticks to go. Davis just held onto the rim a little too long. It resulted in his second technical foul of the game, which is an automatic ejection. But he didn’t care. Davis was too busy walking over to the student section and pointing at his finger.

“It was honestly everything just being here again,” Davis said.

“I just went to the student section and said, ‘Hey, that’s one more ring. That’s two now. It’s just amazing. They always come and support us. I love that support that we have.”

The Knights waited 30 years for their first state championship last season. Now they have two in as many years.

And Davis is a big reason why.

He nearly had a double-double with 22 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Most of his damage came in the second half with 14 points alone.

“We knew that was going to be the case,” Austin said. “We had talked about it all along that he’s the one we got to go through and everything. He kind of puts us on his shoulder at times.”

But three other players reached double figures for Hillcrest.

Kobe Kesler finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Talor had 11 points and three boards. While Ike Sutton rounded it out with 10 points for the Knights, whose 3-pointer a little more than a minute into the fourth quarter, gave them their first lead since the opening minutes of the game.

Hillcrest’s only loss on the season was to Class 5A state qualifier Madison back on Jan. 19. It ended the season on a 12-game winning streak.

“You can’t win a game off of one guy. And for us it’s a team sport. It’s not just me,” Davis said. “It’s everybody around here and that’s how you win basketball games and that’s how we got the second ring right there.”

Bowie racked up a game-high 39 points on 50% shooting from the field, including four 3-pointers. The Boise State commit also came within one board of a double-double. No other player on the roster had more than nine points.

“He put us on his shoulders and was unbelievable,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said. Sometimes we get so used to him making plays.

“He just makes plays man. He’s just a quiet killer.”

This was the Thunder’s second straight finals appearance after going 13 years previous without making state.

PHOTO GALLERY

(Alll photos by Loren Orr)

