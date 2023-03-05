Open in App
Rome, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome Police: 21-year-man charged with murder following shooting of Woodstock woman

By Google mapSource: Floyd County Jailjdruckenmiller,

4 days ago
Rome Police has charged Ellis G. Marrs, 21, with murder.  Source: Floyd County Jail

A Woodstock woman is dead following a shooting off Shadowbrook Drive in Rome late Saturday and a homicide investigation is continuing, according to Rome Police.

The victim, 51 years old, had not been identified as of early Sunday. Her body was being sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy, an RPD release states.

Police have charged Ellis Geoffery Marrs, 21, of 3 Shadowbrook Drive, with murder. Additional charges are pending the results of the continuing investigation.

An update from Lt. John S. Walters Sr. of the Criminal Investigations Unit shows:

On March 4, at 10:52 p.m., a shots fired call was reported outside a house on Shadowbrook Drive in the Woodfin subdivision off Chulio Road. A domestic altercation occurred between a male and the victim.

The altercation then developed to include other members of the household and it resulted in the victim sustaining a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was pronounced deceased by the coroner’s office on the scene. The victim will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab awaiting an autopsy.

Marrs was booked into the Floyd County Jail early Sunday and remained there this morning.

It was the second fatal shooting in four weeks in Rome. on Feb. 4, an Aragon man was killed outside a Park Homes apartment on Reservoir Street off Turner McCall Boulevard.

Comments / 0
