Magic Johnson on what LeBron James needs to do to surpass Michael Jordan as the GOAT: "It might take a couple more championships"

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson reveals what LeBron must do to surpass MJ in the GOAT debate.

Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James © Gary A. Vasquez, David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson revealed what LeBron James needs to do to surpass Michael Jordan as the GOAT on the latest episode of the Dan Patrick Show.

“ I don’t know; it might take a couple more championships to do that. LeBron is special, and I don’t want people always getting mad— we’ve got to celebrate both guys; Michael is the best, and we should celebrate him and celebrate LeBron. I hate when people get mad at you when you take one or the other. We should just say, ‘Hey, Michael is special,’ and he’s the best to me because he never lost in the NBA Finals, and he averaged over 30 points a game. That guy is just unbelievable,” Johnson said .

Magic picks MJ over LeBron

The legendary point guard handed his GOAT flowers to Michael Jordan as he emphasized his clutch prowess and leadership skills, which led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA Championships in the 90s.

" LeBron is special too in his own right too, and people shouldn’t forget that either, but when it’s all said and done, if you come at me and ask me, that’s who I am going to with, and it’s MJ," Johnson concluded.

Magic is one of many Jordan loyalists who edge in his favor solely due to the number of championships. However, unlike some of his peers, he's never one to throw shade at James.

LeBron vs. Jordan

LeBron's GOAT case is all about the numbers. The 38-year-old not only surpassed Kareem Abdul Jabbar as the leading points scorer in NBA history, but he's also No.4 on the all-time assists list.

On the other hand, Jordan won the Defensive Player of the Year and ten scoring titles. His 30.3 points per game also top James’ 27.2.

That being said, while the GOAT debate is surely a matter of preference, both LeBron and Jordan became the face of the league ever since they stepped foot in the NBA. That's why there's a case to be made for both as the greatest of all time.

Magic picked the one he went up against. LeBron's peers might pick James for the same reason.