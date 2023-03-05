Derrick Rose explained why he refused to dance during the All-Star Game intros in 2012

Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose refused to dance during the NBA All-Star Game introductions 11 years ago.

Derrick Rose may have had one of the most explosive games the NBA has ever seen during his time with the Chicago Bulls , but his personality was more subdued.

This was especially obvious during the intros for the Eastern Conference starters of the 2012 All-Star Game when Rose refused to participate in a dance routine led by LeBron James and Dwight Howard. As LeBron and Dwight jumped around, Rose just stood stone-faced and gave a little wave when his name was announced.

Not the time or place

Afterward, Rose caught a lot of flak for his refusal to take part in the fun, but he later explained that he just didn't feel the moment warranted such an expression of joy.

"I can dance," Rose said . "But there's a time and place for that, and I don't think it was right then and there."

Rose added that he was just staying true to himself, and he was absolutely fine with it, despite the negative comments he received at that time.

"I don't care," Rose added. "You just know that's me, man. If you would have saw me out there dancing, you would have been looking at me different. I'm just me. I can't be anybody else. I think that's what people see."

Let his game do all the talking

Rose wasn't as boisterous or playful as other All-Stars and let his game do all the talking for him. After winning the Rookie of the Year in 2008, he continued his ascent and became the youngest player to ever win the Most Valuable Player trophy during the 2010-2011 season.

However, his rise to NBA stardom abruptly stopped on April 28, 2012, when he tore his ACL in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers.