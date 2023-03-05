Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
Bulls News

Derrick Rose explained why he refused to dance during the All-Star Game intros in 2012

By Stephen Beslic,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111b11_0l8IO4o400

Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose refused to dance during the NBA All-Star Game introductions 11 years ago.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Derrick Rose may have had one of the most explosive games the NBA has ever seen during his time with the Chicago Bulls , but his personality was more subdued.

This was especially obvious during the intros for the Eastern Conference starters of the 2012 All-Star Game when Rose refused to participate in a dance routine led by LeBron James and Dwight Howard. As LeBron and Dwight jumped around, Rose just stood stone-faced and gave a little wave when his name was announced.

Not the time or place

Afterward, Rose caught a lot of flak for his refusal to take part in the fun, but he later explained that he just didn't feel the moment warranted such an expression of joy.

"I can dance," Rose said . "But there's a time and place for that, and I don't think it was right then and there."

Rose added that he was just staying true to himself, and he was absolutely fine with it, despite the negative comments he received at that time.

"I don't care," Rose added. "You just know that's me, man. If you would have saw me out there dancing, you would have been looking at me different. I'm just me. I can't be anybody else. I think that's what people see."

Let his game do all the talking

Rose wasn't as boisterous or playful as other All-Stars and let his game do all the talking for him. After winning the Rookie of the Year in 2008, he continued his ascent and became the youngest player to ever win the Most Valuable Player trophy during the 2010-2011 season.

However, his rise to NBA stardom abruptly stopped on April 28, 2012, when he tore his ACL in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Make Massive Announcement About Ja Morant
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Boosie Responds To Skip Bayless Questioning If Ja Morant Is A Gang Member
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Diddy's former bodyguard claims The Notorious B.I.G. wasn't killed in a drive-by shooting: 'The car was probably there all night'
Los Angeles, CA21 days ago
J. Prince Tells ‘Fake Muthafucka’ Offset To ‘Quit Playing Gangsta’ In Brutal Dressing-Down
Houston, TX28 days ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA21 hours ago
'Ant-Man' and 'Creed 3' star Jonathan Majors says his first love still has his high school letterman jacket and he wants it back
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Take On Ja Morant Gun Incident: "You're Not A Rapper, You're An NBA Player."
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Lakers News: ESPN Insider Accuses LeBron James Of Using Performance Enhancers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Clippers Paul George Predicts Luka "Could Probably Catch Bron" With A Huge But
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
“Clear-cut, not even close” - Andre Iguodala crowns Gilbert Arenas the best player from University of Arizona
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Former NBA Guard And Michigan State Standout Sentenced To Prison
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Shannon Sharpe Says Devin Booker Has Become More Talkative Because He Has The 'Ultimate Big Brother' In Kevin Durant
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
NBA Insider On LeBron James Trade to Luka Doncic's Mavs: 'I Would Not Rule Anything Out'
Dallas, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy