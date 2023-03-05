Ginger Spice and F1's spiciest star are one of the biggest sports-entertainment crossover power couples — here is a timeline of their relationship

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner. Dave Benett/Getty Images

One was a Spice Girl, and the other is one of the biggest stars in motorsports.

Geri Halliwell, also known as Ginger Spice, and Christian Horner, Red Bull F1's team boss, have made their two worlds become one.

"Wait, is that Ginger Spice?" was a common reaction when fans of the Netflix docuseries, "Drive to Survive," were first introduced to Horner's family.

Below we take a look at how the relationship has different entertainment worlds colliding.

Geri Halliwell is better known as "Ginger Spice," one-fifth of The Spice Girls.

The Spice Girls rose to fame in the 1990s with their debut album, "Spice," which became the best-selling album ever by a female group . Their first two albums produced several No. 1 hits.

Geri Halliwell (second from right) on The X Factor YouTube/Top Talent

While the Spice Girls have reunited at times, Halliwell has a number of other interests now.

The group reunited for tours in 2007 and 2018 . It is estimated that the Spice Girls made $75 million per year at their peak in the late 1990s, and Halliwell reportedly had a net worth of $40 million in 2018. She has also appeared on TV shows , such as "Sex and the City," and as a guest judge on "American Idol" and "The X Factor."

Geri Halliwell has written six children's books. Amazon

She also has a business and writing empire.

Halliwell has a series of yoga and exercise videos , a signature swimsuit collection, and has written several books. In addition to two autobiographies, she has also written a series of popular children's books.

Luca V. Teuchmann/Getty Images

Halliwell was recently cast in an upcoming racing movie.

Halliwell was recently announced as part of the cast for the upcoming film "Gran Turismo," based on the racing video game. David Harbour, Archie Madekwe, and Djimon Hounsou will also star in the movie.

Christian Horner (left) with 2-time F21 champion Max Verstappen. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Christian Horner is the team principal for the F1 Red Bull Racing team.

In the late 1990s, Horner was a — ahem — wannabe F1 driver who realized he wouldn't make it to the top circuit as a driver. So at 25, he retired from racing and moved into team management. Six years later, when Red Bull purchased the Jaguar F1 team, they named Horner the youngest team principal — the fella in charge — in F1 history .

Christian Horner in Drive to Survive. Netflix

Horner is also one of the biggest stars of the Netflix docuseries "Drive to Survive."

When the Netflix docuseries "Formula One: Drive to Survive" launched in 2019, it introduced the crazy and glamorous world of F1 to a new audience and grew the sport's popularity, especially in the United States. While other team principals were skeptical of the behind-the-scenes intrusion, Horner embraced it and immediately became one of the biggest stars, thanks to his bold and cheeky personality.

Geri Halliwell on Drive to Survive. Netflix

For some, "Drive to Survive" was an introduction to this sports-music power couple.

When Halliwell first appeared on "Drive to Survive," many new F1 fans' jaws dropped as they were first realizing that she is married to Horner. It was almost too perfect that F1's spiciest character was married to a Spice Girl.

Christian Horner and Beverley Allen. Danny Martindale/WireImage

Horner was previously married to Beverley Allen.

They were married for 14 years and the couple has one daughter together .

Robbie Williams and Geri Halliwell. John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Halliwell had several high-profile relationships before Horner.

Halliwell has a daughter from a previous relationship with filmmaker Sacha Gervasi. She has also dated or been linked to Robbie Williams, Russell Brand, Fred Durst, Duncan James, and Lee Ryan and was also briefly engaged to shipping tycoon Fabrizio Politi.

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell in 2014. Fjeraku/GC Images

The couple's relationship got off to a, dare we say, spicy start.

Halliwell and Horner were first spotted dating in 2014 under eyebrow-raising circumstances. This was just a few months after Horner separated from Allen and only six months after the birth of their daughter .

Christian Horner (right) and Geri Halliwell, with former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan (left), at a race in 2011. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Horner and Halliwell had been seen together before.

They were photographed arm-in-arm at an F1 race in 2011 with Horner looking somewhat uncomfortable.

Christian Horner (left) as Geri Halliwell poses with Bernie Ecclestone. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

They were seen near each other as early as 2009.

Before the 2009 Monaco Grand Prix, Halliwell was photographed with former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. Horner can be seen hovering in the background. In 2014, one of Halliwell's friends told the Daily Mail that the Spice Girl had been "following" Horner for a few years .

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner at the 2013 British Grand Prix. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Some also noted that the pair looked close a year before they became an official item.

Here is how the Daily Mail described the scene at the 2013 British Grand Prix :

"At the 2013 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the couple are virtually holding hands. Geri smiles straight into the camera while a much slimmer Horner seems happy and relaxed. Perhaps worryingly, Beverley was six months pregnant with their daughter at the time."

Geri Halliwell at the 2013 British Grand Prix. Mark Thompson/Getty Images; Anna Gowthorpe/PA Images via Getty Images

Halliwell posed with the Red Bull car and took a selfie with Horner that weekend.

A Red Bull Racing crew member told the Daily Mail in 2014 that the 2013 British Grand Prix was "really weird" as Halliwell "just sort of appeared ... everywhere."

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner after getting married. Toby Melville/Reuters

Geri and Christian got married in 2015.

The pair announced their engagement nine months after first being seen dating. They tied the knot six months after that, in May of 2015 in St. Mary's Church at Woburn in southern England .

Emma Bunton (right) and Jade Jones. Toby Melville/Reuters

Guests at the wedding included people from the entertainment world, such as Baby Spice, Emma Bunton.

British singer Myleene Klass was also photographed at the wedding.

Sir Jackie Stewart. Toby Melville/Reuters

There was also racing royalty, including Sir Jackie Stewart.

Former F1 drivers David Coulthard and Niki Lauda were also in attendance.

Geri Halliwell, Christian Horner, and their three children. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Halliwell and Christian had their first child together in 2017.

In 2017, Halliwell gave birth to a son, Montague, her first child with Horner. Later that year, she posed with Montague and Christian, along with Bluebell from her earlier relationship (left) and Olivia, Horner's daughter with his first wife.

Netflix

The blended family has also been featured on "Drive to Survive."

There was a cheeky moment when Halliwell's daughter is asked by Horner who is her favorite driver. She responds with a big smile, "Lewis Hamilton," the Mercedes driver and Red Bull's biggest rival.

Halliwell has seemingly settled in nicely to family life and motherhood.

In 2022, she shared a photo with her now-teen daughter at the European Women's Championships, supporting the England Woman's National Team.

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner's home in Oxfordshire. Netflix

The Horner-Halliwell family share two homes.

The family has homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire, England. The Oxfordshire abode is featured prominently in "Drive to Survive."

In addition to being a doting mother, Halliwell also loves her animals.

Netflix.

The family has a lot of animals.

The Oxfordshire estate has sheep, horses, and other animals on the grounds.

But the couple still has time for each other.

The pair took a helicopter to see a Paul McCartney concert on a date night.

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner at Wimbledon in 2019. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner. Tristan Fewings/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

There are also date afternoons at Wimbledon.They also like to get gussied up for film award shows.

The recently attended the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall.

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner after the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

And of course, she is often seen celebrating with him after F1 races.

Halliwell is a regular now at F1 races and is often seen in the Red Bull garage.