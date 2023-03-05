Chris Rock says Will Smith's Oscars slap 'still hurts' a year later, but insists he'll never 'cry' about it

"Ya'll know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith," the comedian joked. "People are like did it hurt? It still hurts! I got 'Summertime' ringing in my ear."
"But I'm not a victim baby, you will never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying, you will never see it. Never going to happen," he added. "I took that hit like Pacquiao."
Rock's new comedy special marks the first time he has spoken at length about the slap. He previously told a live audience he was still "processing" what happened during a stand-up performance he gave just four days after the 2022 Oscars.
A month later, he reportedly joked that he would address the slap until he got "paid."
Later in the special, Rock said that Smith's anger was misdirected and should have been focused on his wife, who admitted to having an affair on an episode of her Facebook show, "Red Table Talk," in 2020.
"Will Smith practices selective outrage, because everybody knows what the f--- happened," Rock said. "I didn't have any entanglements. Will Smith's wife was f---ing her son's friend, OK. Normally I would not talk about that s--- but for some reason they put that on the internet."
"We've all been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person we cheated on on television. She hurt him way more than he hurt me," he added.
