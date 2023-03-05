Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's totally okay with people taking his game for granted

Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo opened up being underappreciated by some NBA fans.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo makes the impossible look so easy that some people may have taken his greatness for granted. But the Greek Freak says that's just fine with him.

Understands his place

In as much as Giannis has already carved out his own place in basketball lore—two MVPs, a Finals MVP crown, and an NBA title—he understands that this sort of thing happens all the time.

“I don't think I'm the first, I don't think I'm the last. I feel like people take for granted Kevin Durant, people take for granted LeBron James, people take for granted Stephen Curry. You see all this greatness every day, and they take it for granted until they're not there no more."

"And you're like, 'Oh, man. I miss those guys. I miss the show that they put on.' It's okay," said Giannis after the Bucks won their 15th game in a row with a rout of the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week.

The Greek Freak added that there’s only so much he can do regarding fan appreciation and perception. And so, he’ll just do what he knows best: play basketball and try to bring another championship home.

“I just got to keep on going out there, enjoying the game of basketball. Because when I stop enjoying the game of basketball, the game is done. I got to keep on enjoying, keep on building, keep on trying to win games. I can't control what other people think. If they take it for granted, I can't control that; I don't take it for granted.”

Giving it his all

Giannis explained that he goes to bed every night comforted by the fact that he’s giving it his very best whenever he’s on the court. Whether it’s a preseason game or an NBA Finals matchup, he makes sure to leave it all out on the floor.

"When I go out there, I try to give everything that I have -- four minutes, five minutes that I played against Chicago, that's all I had. The All-Star Game, when I played 10 seconds, that's all I had. Against Miami at home, I don't know how much I played, that's all I had. Today, I played 30 minutes, that's all I had. If I keep on giving everything I have, and I know I don't take it for granted, I'm okay with that,” Giannis concluded.