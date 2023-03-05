Open in App
Zanesville, OH
Times Recorder

Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder,

4 days ago

ZMA debuts new exhibit

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville Museum of Art will have "Observations in Oil - Paintings by Frederick Fochtman" on display through April 1.

Fochtman is a Columbus based painter, instructor and art restorer. His works include landscape, still life, figurative and interior paintings. A lot of his work is relatively small, some are comparable in size to a piece of paper.

Fochtman is represented by the Sharon Weiss Gallery and those interested in purchasing any works should inquire at the museum's service desk.

Pothole patching set for I-70

ZANESVILLE − The Ohio Department of Transportation stated motorists can expect nightly lane closures this coming week from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for pothole patching on Interstate 70 through Downtown Zanesville.

Culvert work set for Wesley Chapel Road

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Engineer's Office has announced that Wesley Chapel Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 6 to 9 at various locations from Coopermill Road to Bagley Road for culvert replacements.

Mid-East board to meet

SENECAVILLE − The Mid-East Career and Technology Centers Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. March 13 at the Buffalo Campus, 57090 Vocational Road, Senecaville.

West M board having session

ZANESVILLE − The West Muskingum Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Monday in the library of West Muskingum Middle School, 100 Kimes Road.

Law library having meeting

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Law Library Resource Board will meet in regular session at noon March 17 at the law library, 22 N. Fifth St.

Public safety committee to meet

ZANESVILLE − The Public Safety Committee of Zanesville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers of city hall. Discussion items will include alarm policy, the crosswalk at Purina, emergency medical services, traffic and crime.

Dean makes honors list

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS − Ella Dean of Zanesville was named to the second honors dean's list for the fall semester at Clark University.

Zanesville Schools BOE to have work session

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville City Schools Board of Education will have a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 956 Moxahala Ave. Purpose will be to discuss school policies, personnel, constructions, evaluations, board goals and other items. No business will be considered or approved.

Zanesville makes Site Selections list

ZANESVILLE − Site Selection magazine, a leading publication in corporate real estate and facility planning, recently announced its 2022 Governor's Cup results.

The Ohio Southeast Economic Development region had four communities listed in the top micropolitan list. Chillicothe, Jackson and Zanesville were tied for 28th and Portsmouth was 44th.

This designation acknowledges communities with the highest number of qualified economic development projects during the past year. A micropolitan is a core-based statistical area with a core city of 10,000 to 50,000 residents.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Local News Briefs

