Open in App
Staten Island, NY
See more from this location?
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Breathtaking ocean views,’ steps away from Wolfe’s Pond Park, $1.53M

By Luke Peteley,

4 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to siborrealtors.com, this custom-built contemporary home in Huguenot was constructed in 1990. The single-family residence at 117 Chester Ave. is...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Staten Island, NY newsLocal Staten Island, NY
5 new restaurants to try this month on Staten Island
Staten Island, NY14 hours ago
FDNY responds to fire in Fort Wadsworth picnic area
Staten Island, NY23 hours ago
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Thursday
Staten Island, NY4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Seaside Heights is slowly changing its MTV ‘Jersey Shore’ party image: Here’s what the town is doing
Seaside Heights, NJ9 hours ago
An affordable housing lottery opens for 42 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY7 hours ago
Coyote spotted strolling through Queens neighborhood Wednesday morning
Queens, NY1 day ago
7 things to do on Staten Island this weekend: Enjoy live music, make Irish soda bread and more
Staten Island, NY5 hours ago
New ferry service from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn to Manhattan
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Pete Davidson’s Brooklyn apartment goes back on the market, report says
Brooklyn, NY4 hours ago
Staten Island obituaries for March 9, 2023: John Bruno, firefighter, Army vet, remembered
Staten Island, NY2 hours ago
Human remains found on beach on Long Island: police
New York City, NY2 days ago
Does your NYC tap water taste different? Here’s the reason for the change.
New York City, NY1 day ago
One hard hat dead and 3 injured after wall collapses at Manhattan construction site
Manhattan, NY11 hours ago
Best Irish Restaurants in NYC and Nearby 2023
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC Tap Water Might Taste Different This Week
New York City, NY1 day ago
Construction project disturbs Brooklyn community; residents, businesses want accountability
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
I'm a private chef in the Hamptons and New York City. Here are 6 things people should have in their kitchen at all times.
New York City, NY1 day ago
Injured Staten Island firefighter gets hero’s welcome after hospital release
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Outdoor dining could become permanent in NYC; here’s what you need to know
New York City, NY14 hours ago
What to know about buying in Douglaston, Queens, where you get larger homes, bigger lots, and lower property taxes
Queens, NY2 days ago
North Shore business owners seeking public support to form Business Improvement District
Staten Island, NY5 hours ago
NYPD: Pre-dawn raid on Staten Island nets loaded gun and arrest of man, 28
Staten Island, NY13 hours ago
This was voted the number one wedding venue in NJ
East Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Park Slope townhome asking $6M tops Brooklyn’s luxury market
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Will Brooklyn’s waterfront neighborhoods be walled in?
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Family Run Business to Close Forever
Toms River, NJ3 days ago
‘A testament to kindness.’ NYPD mourns loss of Staten Island police officer, 22
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Air quality ‘hazardous’ in North Brooklyn, says NYU study
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade 2023: Faces in the crowd
Staten Island, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy