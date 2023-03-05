Open in App
Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

City to embark on geese management in Yoctangee Park

By Chillicothe Gazette,

4 days ago

CHILLICOTHE -- A certified geese management company has been tasked to provide deterrent methods to theCanadian geese in Yoctangee Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HADdl_0l8ILFKB00

In recent years, the waterfowl population has risen exponentially, creating many issues related to cleanliness, aggressive behavior, and injury to the waterfowl. When populations are not managed geese can spread disease, force out, injure, and/or kill native wildlife.

Yoctangee Lake is unable to handle this increase in the waterfowl population and deterring nonnative waterfowl over time will have a positive impact on the health of Yoctangee Lake, according to Parks and Recreation Director Bill Bonner. The deterrent program will be on site regularly from March through August. Techniques the public might expect to see will include the use of border collies, sound repellents and other techniques.

“Yoctangee Park is the city’s gem, but it has become home to an unmanageable number of Canadian geese over recent years. This multi-year deterrent program will help restore the cleanliness and enjoyability to the park, especially in the area immediately around Yoctangee Lake. We were pleased to find a company with extensive experience in humane and lasting deterrent programs. While no geese will be removed from the park under this year’s program in accordance with Ohio law, we do expect to see progress based on the program of deterrence," said Bonner.

Visitors to the park should be aware of intermittent deterrent activities and are asked to refrain from interfering in the process. When border collies are used, they are trained to disrupt the geese, forcing them to find a different and safer property to nest and eat. Additionally, the dogs can distinguish between geese and ducks, therefore maintaining the native duck population while alleviating the nuisance of the Canadian Goose population.

This type of geese management could take years to finish but has been shown to be the most effective, according to a news release. More information can be found on the city website.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: City to embark on geese management in Yoctangee Park

Comments / 0
