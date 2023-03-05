Open in App
Nashville, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville restaurant owner says power outage costing him business

By Olivia Michael,

4 days ago
It's one thing to run a kitchen by yourself, but it's another to do it in the dark.

"I'm doing my best just to keep my customers happy, you know," said owner of Fattoush Café on Charlotte Avenue, Munther Abraham.

He lost electricity following heavy winds on Friday. Abraham said the last time he experienced a power outage like that was following the 2020 tornadoes. "I mean the power was out because they say something about the transformer is out back in the neighborhood," he said.

Still, Abraham kept his doors open Saturday trying his best to serve hungry customers despite having no microwave, blender or even air conditioning. Instead, Abraham got creative doing things like heating pita bread on his gas stove rather than a microwave.

But Abraham couldn't find a work-around for his cash register, forcing customers to pay in cash - something he said has turned customers away. "The customer has to go and leave Fattoush and has to go to the Walgreen to get the cash from the ATM to come back here and pay," said Abraham.

Abraham said he will do his best for as long as he can. "Until when it gets dark at six o'clock that's it," he said. "I'm not going to be able to see anything."

Abraham said the items in his fridge can hang on a little longer, but if the power is not restored by Sunday he will transfer all the food to his personal fridge at home.

