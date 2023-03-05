The Superfood You Can Eat More Of For Weight Loss Over 40: Oatmeal

A great morning routine can help set the tone for how you feel throughout the rest of your day—and your breakfast is one of the most essential components of that routine. Especially if you’re trying to get fit and shed some pounds over 40, it’s important to start your morning with a filling, nutritious meal to help you take on whatever the day has in store for you (including your workout ). And as it turns out, there’s one tasty superfood that can do just that: oatmeal.

To learn more about why oatmeal is one of the best superfoods you can add to your breakfast to lose weight faster over 40, we spoke to Joanna Wen , certified health coach and founder of Spices & Greens. She told us that this satiating, nutrient-rich food should definitely be on your radar. Find all of her expert insight below!

Oatmeal

There's nothing like starting your morning with a hearty, warm bowl of oatmeal—and luckily, Wen says this is also one of the healthiest ways to start your day, especially if you're trying to slim down. "Oatmeal is one of the healthiest and most nourishing superfoods you can have for breakfast, and it may be especially beneficial for women over 40 who are looking to lose weight fast," she tells us.

For starters, there's the fact that this food is highly satiating, a.k.a. it helps you stay full throughout the day. "Oatmeal provides slow-burning carbohydrates for longer energy release as well as plenty of fiber, vitamins, and minerals; this helps keep you fuller for longer," Wen says. That means you'll be less likely to overeat later in the day, and cravings for processed snacks will likely be kept to a minimum. All of this will take you one step closer to your weight loss goals. Perfect!

Add cinnamon for more benefits

One of the best things about oatmeal is the fact that it serves as a blank canvas for any sort of flavor your heart desires—which means there are so many opportunities to add in other healthy ingredients. Wen recommends throwing cinnamon into the mix to aid weight loss.

"Adding sprinkles of cinnamon to your oatmeal not only gives you added flavor and sweetness but also provides anti-inflammatory benefits," she says. "Furthermore, cinnamon can promote weight loss as it has been shown to reduce insulin resistance, provide a thermogenic effect and increase satiety." The more you know!

Wen also recommends enjoying your oats with a cup of low-fat milk or plant-based milk to "provide calcium and keep hunger at bay until lunchtime."

At the end of the day, of course, what you put into your oatmeal is up to you. Just be sure to keep added sugars to a minimum, as this may have the opposite effect and lead to weight gain over time rather than helping you lose weight. But when you load your bowl with healthy ingredients, you'll be nourishing your body and helping it kick those pounds to the curb.