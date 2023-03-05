Open in App
Virginia State
WTKR News 3

Powerball bought in Va. wins $161 million, still looking for winner: Lottery

By Anthony Sabella,

4 days ago
Check your ticket! The Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket in the March 4 Powerball drawing was bought in Virginia.

The jackpot? $161 million!

According to the Lottery, one ticket purchased at Gill Brothers in Dublin matched all six numbers Saturday night: 10-16-18-40-66, and the Powerball number 16.

It is the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game, and just the second Powerball winner to come from the Commonwealth.

In its release, Sunday, the Lottery says the winner has 180 days to claim their winners. They can either get the full jackpot paid out in annual installments over 30 years or take the lump sum of $81.9 million before taxes.

