Endorsement: Rusty Johnson for Ocoee mayor | Editorial

Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson, who is running for re-election Rusty Johnson/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

When considering endorsements, the Sentinel’s editorial board, like many others, starts with a straightforward question: If there’s an incumbent in the race, have any of the challengers made the case that they would do a better job?

That question gets a little complicated in the March 14 race pitting Ocoee’s long-term Mayor Rusty Johnson against two challengers, Commissioner George Oliver III and businessman Chris Adkins . But in recent years, Ocoee has handled its extraordinarily rapid growth well, balancing the need for housing with a coordinated effort to give the city a more defined identity and a strong tax base. That vision isn’t emerging as quickly as many desire. But the city has a sound plan — one Johnson played a key role in advocating for — and the means to execute it. A stable approach offers the best chance of success.

It’s clear that neither Adkins nor Oliver feels the same way. In fact, both say they’d make big changes. How big? Well, when asked, both men said they weren’t satisfied with the performance of City Manager Rob Frank. That kind of upheaval could spark rapid changes, but it’s more likely to send the city back to the drawing board.

That doesn’t diminish the reality that both challengers are appealing. Oliver is a two-term city commissioner who resigned to run for mayor.. As the city’s first Black elected official, he has been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion; it’s a shame that city voters must lose either him or Johnson (even though the tensions between the two have often been a distraction). Adkins is also an appealing option. He’s lived in Ocoee most of his life and has clearly taken the time to familiarize himself with the city’s operations.

And it’s hard to overlook Johnson’s often-confrontational style; he has had several verbal altercations with other commissioners and refused to meet with the Orlando Sentinel’s editorial board. Despite that ornery streak, however, he’s clearly earned the trust of leaders in other cities, and of the voters who keep re-electing him.

