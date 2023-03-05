Irvine
Change location
See more from this location?
Irvine, CA
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Hemet ends Crean Lutheran’s hopes for regional title with two second half goals
By tim-burt-oc-sports-zone,4 days ago
By tim-burt-oc-sports-zone,4 days ago
Crean Lutheran players hold the regional runner-up trophy after Saturday’s match. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, Ted Rigoni, John Luciano and Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0