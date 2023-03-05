Open in App
Bloomfield, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Herald-Times

No. 1 Bloomfield ends Lighthouse sectional run

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rd3D_0l8IBxDj00

The stands were decidedly leaning pro-Bloomfield, in this case a much bigger school with a deeper and longer tradition. Not to mention home to the top-ranked team in Class 1A.

Bloomfield looked like it this week, stomping through the field at the White River Valley Sectional, shooting down Clay City, holding off the slow-down tactics of the host Wolverines and dispatching upstart Lighthouse Christian, 83-45, Saturday in the final.

It was a big breakthrough for the Lions (17-8), who were making their first sectional finals appearance after getting their first IHSAA sectional wins earlier this week. For Bloomfield, it was all-time postseason win No. 200. The Cards are the 34th program in Indiana to hit that milestone and the only one in Class 1A to do so.

The Cards' guard tandem of Justin Beard and Blake Neill were on fire in the first half, combining for six 3-pointers and 36 points as Bloomfield jumped up 49-27.

Coda Snyder and Carson Jones tried to keep up. Snyder hit three of his four 3s and had 13 points while Jones added 11. Snyder would finish with 20 as LCA was limited to just eight points in the third as the Cards put it away, 65-35.

Neill finished with 26 points, Beard 23, Peter Combs added 18 and Brett Sherrard 11.

Both teams hit 10 3-pointers.

Bloomfield (24-3) advanced to the Martinsville Regional and will face No. 8 Indianapolis Lutheran (16-7), which tripped up No. 5 Greenwood Christian, 61-57, at 1 p.m.

BLOOMFIELD 8, LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 45

Lighthouse Christian (45): W.Wickstrom f 1 0-0 3, Craft f 1 1-2 3, C.Jones g 4 0-0 11, Snyder g 6 4-4 20, Craig g 0 0-0 0, Flynn 1 0-0 3, Hamlin 0 0-0 0, N.Wickstrom 0 0-0 0, Banks 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 5-6 45.

Bloomfield (83): Combs f 7 4-4 18, Beard g 10 0-0 23, Bl.Neill g 8 5-6 26, Sherrard g 4 2-3 11, Skomp g 0 0-0 0, Workman 0 2-2 2, Br.Neill 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 13-15 83.

Lighthouse Christian (17-8) 13 | 14 | 8 | 10 — 45

Bloomfield (24-3) 22 | 27 | 16 | 18 — 83

3-point goals: Lighthouse Christian 10 (Snyder 4, C.Jones 3, W.Wickstrom, Flynn, Banks), Bloomfield 10 (Bl.Neill 5, Beard 3, Sherrad, Br.Neill). Team fouls: Lighthouse Christian 13, Bloomfield 8.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Two Indiana Women's Basketball Recruits Win Gatorade Player of the Year in Respective States
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
IU basketball transfer portal names to know: Harvard’s Chris Ledlum
Bloomington, IN9 hours ago
Longtime Martinsville coach with "immeasurable" impact, Bill Siderewicz, has died
Martinsville, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Jim Rome Show: Mike Woodson on Bob Knight's Return to Basketball
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Does IU Have A Better Chance in Big Ten Tournament Than Purdue?
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Bloomington woman charged with domestic terrorism in attack on police training center site in Atlanta
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Beware the jumping worm! Invasive species spotted in Indiana
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
Putnam County community mourns death of teacher killed in tree accident
Bainbridge, IN1 day ago
Obituary: James D. Stewart
Bloomington, IN6 days ago
Planning notebook: Former Great Wall restaurant site could be home to 426 college students
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Crash at 25th and Hulman streets in Terre Haute
Terre Haute, IN6 days ago
City of Bloomington, Indiana sends press release with list of 82 places where drivers can’t turn right on a red light
Bloomington, IN5 days ago
Bedford furniture warehouse a total loss after fire
Bedford, IN2 days ago
3 suspects in custody after man severely beaten with baseball bat in southern Indiana
Eastview, KY8 days ago
Hardin Co. woman accused of luring person who was beaten by 2 men with baseball bats
Huntingburg, IN7 days ago
John Mellencamp to donate archives of his work to IU
Bloomington, IN6 days ago
Daviess County Arrest Report
Washington, IN7 days ago
Dog found tied to tree, shot to death in Bartholomew County
Hartsville, IN3 days ago
‘It defeats the whole purpose of recycling’: city sanitation asks community to check habits
Bloomington, IN4 days ago
THPD: Arrest made in train vs. car incident
Terre Haute, IN6 days ago
Another Jasper woman charged with embezzling funds
Jasper, IN8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy