Open in App
Loudonville, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Times-Gazette

Loudonville's historic Raby Hardware shows off new look, big changes at grand reopening

By Jim Brewer,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRuRG_0l8IBwL000
  • Raby Hardware has operated in downtown Loudonville since 1885.
  • The store now has an expanded outdoors area for camping items and other wares.
  • Two rental units above the store have been converted into historical apartments.

LOUDONVILLE − New Owners Jilian and Erica Raby unveiled major changes in their Raby Hardware — a fixture downtown since the 19th century — at a March 4 grand reopening.

A familiar shop since 1885, the store has taken on a new and different look.

The most noticeable change is the greatly expanded outdoors area, where the showroom for camping and outdoor equipment has been opened to display all the new products.

Irv Oslin column:Vintage paddle and sage advice inspire winter canoe trip on the Mohican River

The hardware portion of the business has been reorganized to make it more shop-friendly.

Raby’s homesteading department, with items like canning supplies, meat processing, freeze drying and dehydrating have been expanded. In the meantime, trusted brands, like cast iron cookware by Lodge and pie irons and campfire grates by Rome, remain available.

“We’ll continue to offer a large selection of river rafts and tubes, inflatable kayaks, along with life jackets in all sizes, and water shoes,” Erica Raby said. “And we will carry camping/backpacking supplies, including tents, sleeping bags, air mattresses and many other camp essentials.”

Improvements have also gone into store operations.

“We will provide a more modern checkout service due to improvements we’ve made to our point of sales area,” Jilian Raby said.

In the future, plans are to provide additional bike parts and repairs for the local mountain bike community, as well as more Mohican/Loudonville gifts and expanded homesteading merchandise like self-composting toilets, off grid living supplies, and educational workshops.

Raby Hardware & Outdoors is open Monday - Saturday day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be open on Sundays during the summer season.

“Another change we are announcing is the availability of two above-the-store rental units that we have converted into historical apartments by preserving vintage woodwork, appliances, and fixtures to give you a cozy vintage vibe while visiting the Mohican Area,” Jilian Raby said. “We will market the vacation rentals under Stay Mohican, LLC, each unit will sleep up to eight guests and can be booked through airbnb, or by contacting StayMohican@Gmail.com.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
M/I Homes plans 522 new single-family homes near Delaware
Delaware, OH1 day ago
This Restaurant Is Tucked Underground In Civil War Era Sandstone Caverns
Mansfield, OH3 days ago
New owner set to open Bucyrus Storage Complex
Bucyrus, OH3 days ago
Sisters make history as first females leading ice cream empire
Utica, OH1 day ago
Food Distribution Around Lorain County
Lorain, OH3 days ago
Olmsted Falls company moving, leaving 160 without jobs
Olmsted Falls, OH1 day ago
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railway suspends train operations, ongoing soil monitoring shows increasing erosion
Peninsula, OH6 days ago
Wendy’s is doing WHAT with its chili?
Dublin, OH3 days ago
Couple found dead in Huron Co. home
Plymouth, OH1 day ago
Dover Questions Legality of House Demolition Grant
Dover, OH2 days ago
Opinion: Wearing Short vs Long Dresses’ for WHS Dances
Wadsworth, OH3 days ago
Vehicle crashes into Reynoldsburg apartment building, causes fire
Reynoldsburg, OH3 days ago
For sale AKC 2 yr old Bernese Mountain female
Danville, OH8 days ago
Family, police urge drivers to secure items after woman killed on Interstate 76
Akron, OH1 day ago
Good Eats: New Latin Cuisine in Ohio is All the Rave!
Parma, OH3 days ago
Train Off the Tracks
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Traffic moving again along 77N near Canton
Canton, OH6 days ago
2-vehicle crash in Wayne County under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol
Medina, OH1 day ago
Man finds his own stolen car, traps suspect in parking space
Lewis Center, OH3 days ago
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
Mansfield, OH3 days ago
Police search for missing Fairfield Co. man
Berne Township, OH2 days ago
Police: Suspect followed mom, child on Sheffield Lake trail with gun
Sheffield Lake, OH3 days ago
Update: Local missing dog found deceased
Broadview Heights, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy