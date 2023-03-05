Loudonville's historic Raby Hardware shows off new look, big changes at grand reopening

Raby Hardware has operated in downtown Loudonville since 1885.

The store now has an expanded outdoors area for camping items and other wares.

Two rental units above the store have been converted into historical apartments.

LOUDONVILLE − New Owners Jilian and Erica Raby unveiled major changes in their Raby Hardware — a fixture downtown since the 19th century — at a March 4 grand reopening.

A familiar shop since 1885, the store has taken on a new and different look.

The most noticeable change is the greatly expanded outdoors area, where the showroom for camping and outdoor equipment has been opened to display all the new products.

Irv Oslin column:Vintage paddle and sage advice inspire winter canoe trip on the Mohican River

The hardware portion of the business has been reorganized to make it more shop-friendly.

Raby’s homesteading department, with items like canning supplies, meat processing, freeze drying and dehydrating have been expanded. In the meantime, trusted brands, like cast iron cookware by Lodge and pie irons and campfire grates by Rome, remain available.

“We’ll continue to offer a large selection of river rafts and tubes, inflatable kayaks, along with life jackets in all sizes, and water shoes,” Erica Raby said. “And we will carry camping/backpacking supplies, including tents, sleeping bags, air mattresses and many other camp essentials.”

Improvements have also gone into store operations.

“We will provide a more modern checkout service due to improvements we’ve made to our point of sales area,” Jilian Raby said.

In the future, plans are to provide additional bike parts and repairs for the local mountain bike community, as well as more Mohican/Loudonville gifts and expanded homesteading merchandise like self-composting toilets, off grid living supplies, and educational workshops.

Raby Hardware & Outdoors is open Monday - Saturday day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be open on Sundays during the summer season.

“Another change we are announcing is the availability of two above-the-store rental units that we have converted into historical apartments by preserving vintage woodwork, appliances, and fixtures to give you a cozy vintage vibe while visiting the Mohican Area,” Jilian Raby said. “We will market the vacation rentals under Stay Mohican, LLC, each unit will sleep up to eight guests and can be booked through airbnb, or by contacting StayMohican@Gmail.com.”