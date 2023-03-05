Open in App
Bradenton, FL
Herald-Tribune

VIN'S PEOPLE: Southeast High School's tech team excels at state competition

By Vin Mannix,

4 days ago
Congrats to Southeast High’s Technology Student Association team, which took second at state at the 45th annual TSA Conference in Orlando.

The Noles won six categories, took second in five more and were third in four others.

Their first-place awards included Audio Podcasting with Ivan Aleman, Kayden Mudd, Ansh Patel, Nick Sevarino and Dev Tripathi; Daniel Berry in Computer Aided Architecture; Digital Video Design with Jerry O'Donovan and Aleman, Patel, Sevarino and Tripathi; Drone Challenge with Denis Jones, Abby Hite, Daniel Martinez, Walens Pierre and Eliezer Baxcajay; Engineering Design with Nathan Rupprecht, Bryan Lemus Tejada, Diego Caycho-Ricci and Tamas Csomor; and Manufacturing Prototype with Andrew Krywko, Leslie Aguilar, Michelle Aguilar and Csomor.

Team advisers are Kathy Campbell, Jeremiah Cheek, Margi Nanney and Nicholas Smith.

Next up: June’s TSA nationals in Louisville.

· Ageless Eddie Shannon is 101.

· God speed Dewey Eason, who passed Feb. 23. Dewey and his wife Helen were among the first people to welcome me to Bradenton in 1997. Dewey had a big heart, a terrific sense of humor, a gift for storytelling and a finger on the town’s pulse, too.

When folks say Dewey was one of a kind? It’s the truth.

· Alphonso Clark is 55.

· National anthem singers for Pirates Grapefruit League games at LECOM Park are Robin Fernandez today (Twins), Jack Cantwell and Barry Yoder (Canada) Tuesday (Blue Jays), Jenna Brew Thursday (Tigers) and Pamela Ward Saturday (Yankees).

· Say it ain’t so! Rosemary Simpson hit the Big 7-0!

· And Popi Ameres is one year shy of the Big 7-0!

· Big ups to Parrish Community High’s district champion girls basketball. Led by coach Kristy Fried-Cummins and assistant Elise Spiller, the Bulls are seniors Brooke Bell, Kaylani Pustaeri, Ellie Raistrick and Sarah Raistrick; juniors Sarah Decker, Saniyah Hines, Mallorie Kennedy, Kaiyle Lacy, Kalli Lyons and Mary Portwood; sophomores Melanie Carlson and Ashland Hirst; and freshmen Talia Busser, Khendal Clark, Julianna Daria, Alyssa Little, Mia Polseno and Malayna Vanden Hoek.

n Uh, oh! Joey Kerns hit the Big 4-0!

n A warm welcome to some Wisconsinites vacationing in Palmetto. They are Becky and John Arpin, Sue and Ric Biederwolf, Valerie and Roger Miller, Wynne and John Stranberg, Janet and Dave Tetschlag, and Wendy Yinko and John “Sudsy” Meyer.

n And Amber Hatch is one year shy of the Big 4-0!

Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. Twitter: @vinmannix.

